Fauquier sheriff’s deputies arrested a Spotsylvania man Monday after an attempted traffic stop on U.S. 211 and a brief foot chase on Harts Mill Road west of Warrenton, according to the sheriff’s office. He is now charged with felony drunk driving and three misdemeanors.
Quinn Zamontay Curtis, 30, was driving eastbound on U.S. 211 in a Honda Accord when a sheriff’s deputy on speed-enforcement duty clocked the vehicle at 78 mph in a 55-mph zone, according to a criminal complaint filed with Curtis’ arrest.
When the deputy attempted to stop the car, the Honda turned right onto Harts Mill Road, which is gravel, and “spun out and the driver jumped out and ran,” the complaint said.
Curtis, “then stopped the car and fled on foot,” according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. With the help of a drone and tracking dogs, deputies located Curtis and arrested him, according to the press release.
After he was taken into custody, a breath test found that Curtis had a blood-alcohol content of 0.12 grams per 210 liters, 1.5 times the legal limit. He was charged with a felony count of driving while intoxicated and three misdemeanors, including eluding law enforcement, driving with a revoked license and reckless driving. He was released from custody a secured bond.
