SPORTS: Culpeper County High departs Northwestern District

After being the smallest school in Class 4 for the last two years, Culpeper County High is departing the eight-team Class 4 Northwestern District to return to its former home in the Class 3 Battlefield District.
With the Blue Devils moving in, the Class 3 Battlefield District will consist of Culpeper, Eastern View, Courtland, Chancellor, King George, Spotsylvania, James Monroe and Caroline.
Culpeper's departure leaves the Northwestern District with seven Class 4 members in Fauquier, Kettle Run, Liberty, James Wood, Handley, Sherando and Millbrook.
The Northwestern District schools now need to find two additional non-district games for most sports, with many still planning to play the Blue Devils.
But overall, the realignment will not affect the Fauquier County schools dramatically. "Not at all," was the response from Kettle Run activities director Paul Frye.
However, Frye said the field hockey schedule became more tricky.
"In field hockey we only have four teams now," Frye said.
Kettle Run, Fauquier, Liberty and Meridian (formerly George Mason) are the district’s only Class 4 field hockey programs. With only six league games, it required 10 non-district contests to fill the 16-game schedule. Fauquier and Kettle Run, in particular, had to scramble to find field hockey opponents this fall.
Fauquier's Mark Ott said he will strive to schedule Culpeper in as many sports as possible because of the two schools proximity and existing relationships. The same will be true for Liberty, said Eagle AD Dean Spahr.
"We'll continue to play them and Brentsville," Spahr said of Liberty's closest non-district schools.
The odd numbers also mean the Northwestern District regular-season champion will earn a first-round bye in a league post-season tournament since there aren’t enough teams for a full quarterfinal bracket. In addition, the regular-season champion gains an automatic Region 4C playoff berth.
Behind Culpeper’s move
Beginning in 2019, Culpeper moved up to become the state’s small Class 4 school.
Culpeper had formerly been a member of the Northwestern District as a Class 3 school, with Brentsville, Manassas Park, Skyline, Warren County, Central (Woodstock) and Meridian. The Blue Devils also played Liberty, Fauquier and Kettle Run regularly in games that did not count toward district standings.
The jump to Class 4 also meant Culpeper went from being the largest school in its league to the smallest, with the Blue Devils often overpowered by the seven larger Northwestern District schools for district championships and regional slots.
Culpeper applied for a waiver in early 2020 after only two years as a Class 4 school, citing the late-night weekday returns from the distant Winchester area schools that was affecting their athletes.
Culpeper also requested to return to the Battlefield District by citing shorter travel times and traditional rivalries. The Blue Devils' program also would benefit by shorter commutes for fans from Battlefield schools, hoping for more paying customers. The Battlefield principals unanimously voted to welcome Culpeper into their fold.
The VHSL committee on reclassification and realignment was heavily split on the application to drop to Class 3 at its March, 2020 meeting. The committee narrowly voted 12-11 to approve the application.
Frye recalled many committee members had an issue with some of Culpeper's reasoning.
"[Culpeper] said they had kids in their building that should not be counted," Frye said but could not remember the exact details of the discussion. "There were people who thought if a kid was in the building they should be counted."
The committee also voted 14-8 to permit Culpeper to depart the Northwestern District for the Battlefield effective this school year.
"They were going to the Battlefield whether they stayed Class 4 or went to Class 3," Frye said of the Blue Devils’ landing spot.
