Special election for sheriff set for Nov. 8

A court has signed off on Fauquier County’s proposal to hold a special election for sheriff, officially making Nov. 8 the date of the election to choose a permanent successor to former Sheriff Bob Mosier (R). Nov. 8 is also the date of the 2022 general election.
Two Republicans, Interim Sheriff Jeremy Falls and Supervisor Chris Butler, are seeking their party’s nomination for the role, which in Virginia is considered a “constitutional officer” with broad operational autonomy. Mosier’s term ends Dec. 23, 2023.
Members of the Fauquier County Republican Committee will vote March 1 on a nominating method, according to a Jan. 31 email sent to the committee’s membership.
Party members chose an open primary election to choose its nominee in 2019; Mosier won that primary with 4,084 votes, 81% of total. But the party could alternatively opt for a closed, party-run method like a convention or a canvass to choose its nominee this year.
Neither Falls nor Butler has ruled out running as an independent if they do not gain the GOP nod, although each has said that their pitch to voters will not change if they are not the party’s officially endorsed nominee.
If the party committee opts for an open primary, however, state election law precludes a losing primary candidate from running in the general election as an independent. If they choose another method, on the other hand, candidates could launch an independent campaign in the general election.
As of Feb. 9, no Democrat had announced their candidacy.
