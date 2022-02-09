 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Special election for sheriff set for Nov. 8

  • Updated
  • 0

A court has signed off on Fauquier County’s proposal to hold a special election for sheriff, officially making Nov. 8 the date of the election to choose a permanent successor to former Sheriff Bob Mosier (R). Nov. 8 is also the date of the 2022 general election.

photo_ft_news_Jeremy Falls-1_20220124.jpg

Interim Sheriff Jeremy Falls was sworn in Jan. 18, 2022. He will serve in that capacity until a special election is held later this year.

Two Republicans, Interim Sheriff Jeremy Falls and Supervisor Chris Butler, are seeking their party’s nomination for the role, which in Virginia is considered a “constitutional officer” with broad operational autonomy. Mosier’s term ends Dec. 23, 2023.

Members of the Fauquier County Republican Committee will vote March 1 on a nominating method, according to a Jan. 31 email sent to the committee’s membership.

photo_ft_news_chris butler-1_20210311.jpg

Supervisor Chris Butler (Lee District) speaks during a March 11 meeting of the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors.

Party members chose an open primary election to choose its nominee in 2019; Mosier won that primary with 4,084 votes, 81% of total. But the party could alternatively opt for a closed, party-run method like a convention or a canvass to choose its nominee this year.

Neither Falls nor Butler has ruled out running as an independent if they do not gain the GOP nod, although each has said that their pitch to voters will not change if they are not the party’s officially endorsed nominee.

If the party committee opts for an open primary, however, state election law precludes a losing primary candidate from running in the general election as an independent. If they choose another method, on the other hand, candidates could launch an independent campaign in the general election.

As of Feb. 9, no Democrat had announced their candidacy.

Tags

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Video of the Week: Fauquier County Spelling Bee

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..