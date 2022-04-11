It takes a special kind of person to be a special ed teacher; Kathleen “Kasey” Willoughby was chosen the most special when she was chosen as the Fauquier County Public School Teacher of the Year for 2022.
Willoughby has been teaching special ed at Kettle Run High School since the school opened 14 years ago. Before that, she taught at Marshall Middle for three years.
She said that one of her most satisfying accomplishments has been the establishment of the Unified Sports Program, which partners special ed students (agents) with gen ed students (allies) for physical education classes, a sports club and competitive sports teams. The concept was conceived before the pandemic, but only came to fruition this year.
Willoughby explained how it works: In the Unified PE classes, the allies help the agents through games and activities. Willoughby said, “It allows our students to have the independence they seek, without the hovering of a teacher.”
She said she loves seeing how friendships develop among the students. “Some of the partnerships developed right away and others blossomed over the course of the term. Students were so sad when the term was ending that a few students rearranged their schedules and dropped AP classes simply to take care of their allies in the upcoming term.”
In the Unified Sports Club, agents and allies come together and work on developing upcoming events, campaigns, spirit weeks, fundraisers, etc. Willoughby said, “I have seen some really quiet kids thrive in this situation, and they came up with some really great ideas this year.”
The Unified Sports Teams include bocce, track and field and basketball. Willoughby said, “We noticed in PE that we had some kids who showed some talent, so we decided to put ourselves out there and compete with Prince William County. We ended up having an undefeated season, including taking first at the annual PWCS Basketball Tournament. During the season, one participant in particular, Bryan Drotos, thrived in this environment and bonded very closely with a couple of the Allies.
Willoughby said, “Watching our students engaging in a typical athletic event was such a new experience for their parents and peers. Our kids really got to show what talents and abilities they have. Each game brought me to tears to see them having this moment. The home games we had melted my heart to see the student body cheering on our kids on the court. That was my favorite moment.”
Willoughby also initiated the special education program STAND (See Talents and Abilities not Disabilities). She explained, “We felt that calling the ID (Intellectual Disability) program wasn’t an accurate label for our program because we had students with disabilities other than ID, so the team of ID teachers came up with STAND. As far as I know, we are the only school using the STAND title.”
Willoughby said that sped teachers can play an important role in their students’ lives. She said, “You don’t just get a student; you get their family. I speak with parents of my students on almost a daily basis. You have to have a good relationship with parents, or it’s going to be a bumpy road, especially since I have them at least four years, usually longer.
“Sometimes you click with parents right away and other times it takes some time to find that connection. Parents are in a tough spot. They know their child inside and out and just want what’s best for them. It’s our job to show the parent that we are on their team, and their child is one of my priorities. I have talked with parents as they struggle with very difficult decisions and just providing that support or a sounding board is oftentimes comforting” to them.
Willoughby knows her job doesn’t end when the bell rings. “I love my job. My students bring me joy. I have had the pleasure of working with lots of great kids and wonderful families. I am thankful that some of those families still allow me to spend time with them even after they graduate. When you have students for 6 to 10 years, you become a family, and I can’t just let them go. I have also been blessed to work in two wonderful schools with amazing administration and colleagues.”
A fellow teacher said about Willoughby, “Kasey is ‘the sparkle at the end of the hallway, a laugh that rings out, or a Christmas outfit that cannot be missed,’ and she brings this joy to her teaching and every student.”
Despite the challenges of teaching -- and teaching during a pandemic in particular -- positivity is a plus, and Willoughby has taken that to heart. She said, “During COVID, I started making ‘It is what it is’ my mantra. You can make great plans, but in an instant those plans can change. Whether it be a kid with a behavior, a grumpy colleague, a school drill, etc. … the plans change, and you have to be flexible. You have to roll with the punches and make the best of it.
“If you stay in the negative space of what it should have been, you’ll never be able to look on the bright side. You have to be able to see a little sparkle of good in the bad. Glitter …. glitter is my special sauce. A little sparkle of glitter can make the bad times look better.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.