An out-of-this-world bowling center is coming to Warrenton in September; its debut will fulfill a Fauquier County native’s 40-year dream. Brett Mills, 54, is an avid bowler; he and his wife, Patti Mills, 66, are partners in the venture, which has been in the works for five years.
The Galaxy Strikes Bowling Center will be located at 251 W. Lee Highway, Suite 650, Warrenton, in the space that was formerly a Peebles and following that, briefly, a Gordman’s department store.
Galaxy Strikes Bowling Center will transport patrons to space with color-changing lights and television screens across the 18 bowling lanes. In a 1,000-square foot arcade toward the front of the space, gamers will play under a mural depicting an alien invasion happening over Warrenton. A nine-hole mini golf course will take players on a space journey while they and their surroundings glow under black lights. People can choose their favorite songs to play on the jukebox outside the mini-golf course and end their astro tour at The Space Station restaurant and snack bar, where they can order a freshly made burger.
The Millses said they wanted their bowling alley to be in Warrenton as a place for families and friends of all ages to gather. “And we want to support the community any way we can,” Brett Mills said. “It's not just about making money; it's about the community growing. We see this as an opportunity for everybody, not just us.”
The bowling center will also be a place where local businesses – such as wineries and breweries – can sell their products, and where schools, churches and other groups can hold fundraisers, he said.
Patrons will be able to buy wine and beer at the restaurant and snack bar, but no hard liquor will be sold because “we’re trying to keep this as family friendly as possible,” Patti Mills said.
The bowling center will also feature a pro shop, where patrons can buy bowling balls, shoes, bags and even get their bowling balls drilled.
“A whole family could come – from age 3 to 99 – and find something,” Patti Mills said.
The family-friendly aspect is generating excitement among some parents in Fauquier County. Dan Swanwick, 44, who has two children aged 11 and 13, said he used to take his kids to the Culpeper bowling alley, and “When the Culpeper one shut down during the pandemic, it was disappointing.”
Swanwick said he lives down the street from what will be the new bowling center and looks forward to being so close. He plans to go with his kids often because of the variety of activities – in addition to bowling – that will be available.
Chris Kichinko, 41, recently moved to Warrenton with his family and said that even though his two children are younger – 1 and 3 years old – he wants to take them to Galaxy Strikes when it opens.
“We take them anywhere we can; we’ve run out of options,” Kichinko said.
Additionally, the bowling center will generate at least 12 part-time jobs. Four full-time employees have already been hired.
For Brett Mills, the dream of having a bowling alley started 40 years ago, and eventually became his wife’s dream, too. The couple met 15 years ago while bowling on lanes three and four of Warrenton Lanes, a bowling alley on Broadview Avenue that has since closed.
The Millses started working toward creating the bowling center five years ago and have since attracted 12 investors. The project as a whole will cost about $2.42 million. Investors are community members who are friends of the Millses; one of them is Brett Mills’s former employer.
“It’s a testament that they have faith, and they truly believe that this is a good venture and that it's going to pay off,” Patti Mills said. “So, if we didn't have them, I don't know what we would have done.”
When Galaxy Strikes opens, the Mills are planning to have different days reserved for interested groups: league nights, ladies’ night, Sunday night football bowling and Glowbowl, offering a fun night of glow-in-the-dark bowling. There will be open bowling available all day on Saturdays.
The bowling center will be handicap accessible. The Millses said that Special Olympics’ representatives contacted them to say they are excited to be able to come in and hold practice sessions at Galaxy Strikes.
“I’m hoping that everybody sees it as a place to come enjoy themselves,” Brett Mills said.
Reach Abby Zimmardi at azimmardi@fauquier.com
