Southeastern Alternative School graduates 13 seniors

Graduation ceremonies at Southeastern Alternative School are intensely personal — just like the education students receive there. There are no lines of seniors in robes and mortarboard processing to grandiose music. Instead, there are a few families and teachers gathered to tell stories about how each student — in their unique way — overcame obstacles to stand in front of the room as a member of the graduating class of 2022 on Friday, May 13.
“’Impossible’ is not a fact. It’s an opinion,” Vice Principal Michael Hodge told the graduates and families. After each student was called up to receive their diploma — and a copy of Dr. Seuss’ “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” — on Friday morning, a teacher told stories about the senior’s time and growth at Southeastern.
“You are one of a kind,” physical education teacher Christine Allen told graduate Corey Wheeler. “It took a lot of closed doors and angry nights … but look at where you are.” She reminisced about how Wheeler didn’t take to badminton in class and created new games instead. “I’m so proud of you,” she told him, to cheers from parents.
Graduating senior Isaac Gray “is one of the best storytellers, and he’s also a great writer.” Senior Noah Masters “has led by example.” Devon Taylor didn’t like to read for class, but he applied himself when it came to studying for his hunter’s safety certificate. Not only is senior Carter Updyke smart — “so smart” — he also cares? deeply about injustice, whether it’s down the hall or out in the world. Families and other teachers smiled knowingly at each story.
Graduating senior Alyssa Beavers said that the personalized education at Southeastern — and the teachers and students who make it work — is what makes the school special. “Southeastern is a small, tight-knit community,” she said. “But as Winnie the Pooh once said: ‘Sometimes the smallest things take up the biggest place in your heart.’”
Economics and reading teacher Jamie Liggio told stories about graduating senior Cameron Pickel’s time at Southeastern. But if could take away just one thing from his experience, she told him, “Leave here knowing you are loved.”
