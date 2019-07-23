Southbound traffic on U.S. 29 will be reduced to one lane on Thursday, July 25, from 9 a.m. to noon in the vicinity of Va. 215 (Vint Hill Road) while Dominion Energy installs new poles to carry utility lines across the highway, the Virginia Department of Transportation reports. The existing lines will not meet minimum height requirements once the safety improvements on the northbound lanes are completed.
During the closure the right southbound lane will be closed from just north of the Va. 215 intersection to south of Battlefield Baptist Church. Motorists should be alert for traffic controls as they approach the Va. 215 intersection and follow directional signs through the work zone.
Work on the safety improvements to the northbound lanes continues and the project is on schedule, according to VDOT. Chemung Contracting Inc., of Mitchells, is re-grading the northbound lanes to remove two hills that have contributed to significant crashes on that busy section of highway just south of the Prince William County line at the Va. 215 (Vint Hill Road) intersection.
The northbound lanes of Route 15/29 are closed through Aug. 2 from Va. 676 (Riley Road) to just south of the Route 29/215 intersection, a distance of about one mile.
Northbound traffic should detour on U.S. 17 north from Warrenton to Interstate 66 at Marshall, then take I-66 east to Gainesville. The closure affects only northbound traffic; southbound drivers can turn onto and from Va. 215 during the closure. Access to private entrances, including that of Battlefield Baptist Church, will be maintained during the closure.
Information about the project is available on VDOT’s website on the Route 29 at Vint Hill Road, Fauquier County page. Drivers should check www.511virginia.org or VDOT’s 511 mobile app for current information about traffic conditions and follow @VaDOTCULP on Twitter for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.