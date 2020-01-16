An Instagram post from a student at Warrenton Middle School was investigated Wednesday by Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office deputies as a possible threat against the school, but police determined that there was no credible threat.
On the morning of Jan. 15, law enforcement and members of the middle school’s administration were made aware of an Instagram post that contained threatening language allegedly directed at the school. Sgt. James Hartman of the FCSO said that the individual making the post was identified as a student and deputies responded to the school, coordinating with school administration.
Police determined that there was no immediate threat to the school campus; the student had posted lyrics to a song that included a perceived threat.
The student was released into the custody of a parent. Deputies are presenting probable cause to juvenile intake authorities to determine possible criminal charges.
Hartman said, “The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and Fauquier County Public Schools continue to work together to provide a safe environment for students and faculty.”
