Three mothers are asking Kettle Run High School to remove three school library books they say contain “explicitly graphic, violent sex.” School officials are reviewing the books, but with teachers and students out for summer break, getting it done is taking some time.
Fauquier County Public Schools choose library books based on students’ ages and interests, r…
During the school year, such a review might take two to three weeks, Kim Ritter, supervisor of library and media services, said. During the summer, getting together a committee that includes teachers, who are on their summer break, takes longer. “I will say that we try to do it as quickly as possible,” she said.
Fauquier County Public Schools’ policies do not have a required timeline for finishing a review of library books after parents request one.
The school division’s policy is for parents to first ask that their children not be allowed to check out books that parents find offensive or otherwise inappropriate for their children. A request must be submitted to the school principal. Kettle Run Principal Meaghan Brill could not be reached for comment on this story.
However, Amie Bowman, treasurer for the Fauquier County chapter of Moms for Liberty, says the books are inappropriate for all students because they are pornographic or contain graphic sexual violence.
Moms for Liberty is “dedicated to the survival of America by unifying, educating and empowering parents to defend their parental rights at all levels of government,” according to the group’s website.
The Fauquier chapter is new, and Bowman declined to say how many people are members. “We had a goal for June, which was our first month, and we exceeded our goal by 25%,” she said.
How can any parent know exactly which books are in the libraries at their children’s schools? Bowman asked. “How, as parents, could you put your kids’ name down for all the books?” she asked. Bowman has a child who graduated from Kettle Run in May and another who is a rising freshman at Kettle Run.
The three books Moms for Liberty are targeting are “A Court of Mist and Fury,” by Sarah J. Maas; “Out of Darkness,” by Ashley Hope Perez, and “Deogratias: A Tale of Rwanda,” a graphic novel by Jean-Philippe Stassen. All have been targeted by parents and school boards across the nation.
Several more parents have filed paperwork targeting the same books at Kettle Run, and one parent is attempting to file for a review of the same titles at Liberty High School, Bowman said.
If there is probable cause to label the book obscene for unrestricted reading by minors — as a circuit court judge in Virginia Beach recently ruled in the case of “A Court of Mist and Fury” —then it should be removed from the view of all students at Kettle Run, Bowman said.
At a school board meeting in June, Ritter discussed in detail how the school division chooses and retains books for its libraries. It starts with parents talking to the librarians at the schools their children attend, she said.
Ritter spoke at the request of board member Susan Pauling (Center District), who said she and the community needed a clear understanding of how books are chosen. Ritter retired June 30, and her replacement has not yet been hired.
“My request was also prompted because I had received several emails and phone calls regarding materials in our libraries, and I felt it was important to be transparent and discuss this matter publicly for our community,” Pauling wrote in an email in response to questions from the Fauquier Times.
Moms for Liberty is going through lists of books banned in other school districts to see if the books are in Fauquier schools and, if so, whether they should continue to be available to students here.
More than a dozen people spoke at the school board meeting, the majority in favor of keeping books in libraries instead of removing them. “I’ve been concerned about the national issue of book burning in general,” said Virginia Ann Burhans, who holds a leadership position with the Fauquier County Democratic Committee. “I’ve been shocked and appalled to find it’s an issue here in Fauquier.”
She said Ritter’s presentation was reassuring and thorough. “Our teachers and our librarians are professionals who know their jobs and what is appropriate reading material at each level,” Burhans said. “People often hold beliefs at odds with truth. … Education should expand students’ world, expose them to facts and to ideas beyond their community experience.”
Kathryn Lang, who has five children in Fauquier County schools, said she was worried that the national debate over book bans would eventually reach here. “I started to wonder and honestly worry that a small but vocal minority will have an outsized impact on our schools, revamping curriculum and censoring books from all students because it’s not something they would select for their child,” she said.
“I think a lot of people are like me,” she said. “We’re busy and content and don’t want things to change, so we don’t raise our voices. Our silence doesn’t come from a place of apathy,” she said. “It’s a sign of our trust in the work you do.”
In school divisions across the U.S., books important to LGBTQ youth are being removed. “Remember, we are all different, and everyone is offended by something,” said Jen Wargo. “To be offended is to be uncomfortable, and growth occurs when we are uncomfortable. I encourage my children to read widely and freely without censorship,” she said.
Mary Haak, a community activist, noted that Gov. Glenn Youngkin had recently signed into law a bill that will require schools to notify parents if their students are assigned books or other materials with sexually explicit content. Youngkin also has called for schools to stop teaching “Inherently divisive concepts.”
“This discourages classroom discussions about racism and bigotry without diminishing their existence,” Haak said. “It pits parents against teachers.” Because Fauquier County’s history and social-studies textbooks do not accurately portray reality, it is even more critical that school libraries contain books written by and for every race, ethnicity, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation and more,” Haak said.
Bowman, who also spoke at the school board meeting, said that she respected libraries’ need to allow all students to see themselves reflected in books at their school libraries. That includes LGTBQ students, as well as students of color. Her concern is with books she considers pornographic or sexually violent.
“I understand and appreciate the need to represent all viewpoints in school libraries,” she said. School librarians are, under the division’s own policies, supposed to reflect the morals of the community, she said. “How do libraries know what the morals of the community are?” she asked. “They do this without input.”
Librarians in no cases are to purchase books that sensationalize, over-dramatize or provide pornographic content. “These guidelines are not squishy,” Bowman said. “They say in no case will this material be in schools.”
Yet the books she seeks to remove depict “Africans as dogs,” “talk about raping 6-year-olds,” teachers drugging children in order to rape them, and depict sexual violence, she said. “We’ve given you three examples,” said Bowman, referring to the three books her group seeks to have removed from the Kettle Run library.
Natalie Erdossy, also a member of Moms for Liberty, concurred. “I will share that I’ve seen some content specifically in graphic novels that has me deeply shaken,” she said. “I am questioning the appropriateness of letting my children into the libraries in the schools they attend without some sort of more thorough review.”
Reach Colleen LaMay at clamay@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.