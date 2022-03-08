As COVID-19 community transmission levels continue to decline, Fauquier Health announced March 4 that visitation restrictions for the Emergency Department, Family Birthing Center and second floor and third floor inpatients have been largely lifted.
Limited visitation restrictions still apply to outpatient and procedural areas within the hospital and in the Intensive Care Unit. More about updates to the visitation policy may be found at: https://www.fauquierhealth.org.
Some precautions remain in place throughout the hospital. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends that healthcare settings follow more stringent infection prevention and control guidance, which includes masking for all to reduce the spread of illness. At this time, Fauquier Health will still require patients, providers, employees and visitors to wear masks inside Fauquier Health facilities.
Upon entering the hospital, visitors may expect to receive an approved visitation sticker; it must be worn visibly at all times.
The front entrance will be open Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Outside of the main entrance hours, the ED entrance will be available for entry.
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Health, said, “We will continue to evaluate our policies based on CDC guidance and the evolving situation in our community and will share any updates as we have them.”
