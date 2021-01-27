For those who have been able to get a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in the local area, the experience has been mostly positive, but not everyone has been able to score an appointment.
“I went to Inova in Fairfax. I had my first shot Jan. 13 and should get the second dose Jan. 30. No issues with the shot except for a bit of fatigue,” said Nancy Salahuddin, an optician in Manassas. As a health care worker, Salahuddin was eligible for Phase 1a of the state’s vaccine rollout.
Shelly Norden is a teacher for Fauquier County Public Schools, making her eligible for Phase 1b. She received her first dose of vaccine at the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District’s central inoculation clinic in Culpeper.
“They had a well-oiled machine running there. I was in and out in 20 minutes,” she said. The shot itself left her with a sore arm for two days and a headache that evening, however. “It’s much worse than a flu shot,” she said.
Michael Morency, of The Plains, was able to get an appointment through Valley Health in Winchester; his age puts him in Phase 1b. “The operation is very well run, and I was in and out in a half hour. I think they have a lot of volunteers, including many from Shenandoah University, which is where the clinic is being held,” he said of his experience.
For those who have been frustrated however, a lack of communication is the chief complaint. Many say they haven’t even gotten confirmation that their information has been received by the health department.
“My friend over 65 in Prince William County got her vaccine,” said Peggy Bowler Smith on Facebook. Although I signed up with Fauquier online, no response. Seems some counties are doing better than others. I don’t know.”
In another Facebook comment, Kimberly Robinson said she works as a personal care assistant with elderly and disabled people. Despite her employer registering her as an eligible front-line worker, she has yet to hear anything from the health department.
Lisa Ramsburg, of Midland, said in an email she initially signed up as a Phase 1c-eligible resident before the governor expanded Phase 1b. She registered again as an individual, this time under Phase 1b. Then she registered through her business. In none of these instances did she receive any confirmation that her information had been received by the health department.
Finally, she said, she registered herself and her husband again as individuals and received confirmation that she was on the health department’s list.
Ramsburg’s grandson was born prematurely this summer, she said. “He finally got home [from the hospital] the day before Thanksgiving,” she said. She’s only been able to see him twice, each time while wearing two masks. She has another grandchild due next month. In addition to the safety of her family, “We so desperately want and need the vaccine as we are older with health issues,” Ramsburg said.
Judi Hooker-Gentry said on Facebook she called the health department repeatedly over three weeks to try to get on the list of eligible residents, to no avail. Finally, she got through – and was told someone from the health department would call her in two weeks.
Sheryl Loflin, of Bealeton, said in a Facebook comment she works in the construction industry, making her eligible for Phase 1b. Her experience echoes that of many others. “I registered on VDH website and am still waiting to hear something, anything, from them or anyone else!”
Private schools report delays
Of the more than 1,900 people employed permanently by the Fauquier County School Division, m…
“Hundreds” of Fauquier County Public Schools employees had been vaccinated by Friday, Jan. 20, according to a press release from the school division. Of the roughly 1,900 employees of the school division, more than 1,500 said they want to be vaccinated.
For some local private schools, however, the process has been much slower.
Ashley Henson, the health and safety coordinator for St. James’ Episcopal School in Warrenton, said she submitted a form to the health department on Jan. 8, indicating how many school employees – about 30 -- were eligible for vaccines. She got confirmation that the information was received on Jan. 11.
Two days later, on Jan. 13, public school employees began receiving vaccines through the health department. But Henson hadn’t heard anything from the health department about scheduling St. James’ staffers for vaccination appointments. She tried on several occasions to contact RRHD staff, to no avail.
Finally, on Jan. 19, she was told she needed to submit the form again and on Jan. 22 – nine days after the vaccination process started for public school staffers – the health department reached out and told Henson her employees were scheduled for a Jan. 28 clinic.
St. James’, like most private schools in the area but unlike local public school divisions, has been offering at least some in-person instruction since the beginning of the school year. “I’m just trying to get my teachers [vaccines]. [Some] are in their 60s and have been here for these kids. They have never complained once and they are so dedicated,” Henson said.
“Why hasn’t the same opportunity been afforded to those who have been in school the whole time?” she asked. “It’s about treating everyone who teaches in this community equally.”
The experience for St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, a few blocks away in Warrenton, has been similar.
“We really have been experiencing extreme difficulty finding available vaccination locations for our five day in-person teachers and staff,” said Shannon Lomax, the school’s administrative assistant.
Like at St. James’, Lomax said that the health department has confirmed their information has been received, “but that demand is extremely high in regard to the supply being received in our area.”
Lomax said school administrators have been encouraging staff members to search for vaccination appointments elsewhere. A few have been successful, but often have to take most of a school day to travel to Winchester or Culpeper for an appointment.
That, in turn, means the school needs to call upon a substitute teacher. So far, the school has managed, she said, but “substitute staffing this year has been a challenge in and of itself.”
Getting teachers and staffers vaccines is the “very least we can do” after they have been in the classroom with students for months, Lomax said. “It is a shame that now that the vaccinations are available to them, we are unable to make the process simpler on those that wish to receive them.”
As of Monday, the situation remained uncertain. St. John’s Principal Temple McDonald spoke with the health department Monday and was told that school employees would be a “priority” because they were in classrooms five days per week, Lomax said. “We were told if there are random openings, he will keep us in mind.”
Representatives from Highland School, in Warrenton, and Wakefield School, in The Plains, said they have had positive experiences in their interactions with the health department. Both schools are offering in-person instruction.
Wakefield Head of School Ashley Harper said Friday that they are in “almost daily contact” with the health department and they are “so grateful for the partnership with the Virginia Department of Health and particularly with the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.”
On Tuesday, good news came: Wakefield employees are scheduled for a vaccine clinic this Thursday.
Donna Tomlinson, Highland’s director of admissions, was similarly upbeat about the process. “We've had excellent communication with the Health Department and do not have the impression that there is a difference in priority between public and private schools.”
As of Friday, no appointments had been scheduled for Highland employees. “[We] understand that health department staff are working to process and schedule requests based on vaccine availability.”
April Achter, population health coordinator for the RRHD, said Wednesday, “Our vaccination team is working through the list of Phase 1b eligible residents as quickly as possible. Our private schools are currently receiving invitations to schedule appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations.”
