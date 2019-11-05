Fauquier County voters turned out for this off-year election in good numbers. Forty-six percent of registered voters went to the polls Tuesday – 23,477 people voted out of a possible 51,002.
Turnout was 63 percent in 2018, 77 percent in 2016 and 44 percent in 2014.
Alex Ables, registrar for Fauquier County, reported late Tuesday afternoon that turnout was good and that absentee ballot applications processed by his office tripled from the election four years ago.
“In 2015 we processed 638 absentee applications. For this same election this year we processed 1,911 absentee applications,” he said. “This is a strong indicator that early no-excuse absentee voting in November 2020 for the presidential election is going to be massive.”
Ables added that there were no serious problems at the precincts and that the new electronic pollbooks being used appear to have helped rapidly process voters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.