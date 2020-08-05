Now through Aug. 31, residents can get help with making decisions about solar installation locally -- including in Fauquier, Culpeper and Rappahannock counties. The assistance is available through the Solarize Piedmont campaign, run by the Local Energy Alliance Program in partnership with the Piedmont Environmental Council and participating municipalities, according to a press release from PEC and LEAP.
Community members may join a free informational webinar about the program at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18. During the webinar, staff from LEAP and PEC will introduce the Solarize Piedmont program, and then participants will have a chance to ask questions and chat with local residents who use solar energy. They will also be able to speak with Solarize Piedmont’s 2020 campaign installers, who will talk about solar options, permitting, financing, net metering and more. Webinar registration is at https://solarize-piedmont-2020.eventbrite.com.
Solarize Piedmont provides homeowners and businesses pre-negotiated rates with pre-approved, regional installers, as well as free solar satellite assessments to determine if solar is a good option. Solar power offers numerous benefits, including: peak power close to the demand, energy security, cost savings, local employment opportunities and emissions reductions, said the press release.
Solarize Piedmont participant Alisa Johnson of Middleburg said her family wanted to install solar, but didn’t know where to start. “The program enabled us to get in touch with a company that was able to help us meet our goals. It made it so much easier than it would have been if we’d had to find a company ourselves. It was very easy, we’re glad we did it, and we would do it again,” she was quoted in the release.
The release explained that the cost of home solar has dropped more than 70 percent since 2010. In addition, the 2020 federal tax credit rate for solar installation is 26 percent in 2020, but will drop to 22 percent next year, phasing out completely at the end of 2021. LEAP will connect participants with information on the federal tax credit and local incentives, such as real estate tax credits.
After installing rooftop solar on his home through Solarize Piedmont in 2017, Dylan Cooper of Warrenton said, “The panels were put on in August. By September, my electric bill was down to $19, whereas in July it was $150."
"Months of stay-at-home orders have many of us looking around our homes for ways we can make the world a better place. Rooftop solar is a tremendous opportunity to make a positive difference, both on individual personal finances and on the environment. It's great that Solarize Piedmont makes it so easy and affordable to bring solar power to people in their homes,” said PEC President Chris Miller.
Home and business owners interested in exploring their solar options can learn more at pecva.org/solarize.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.