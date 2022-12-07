photo_ft_news_Torch Clean Energy_Sam Gulland-1_20221201.jpg

At a Dec. 1 community outreach meeting in Bristersburg, Torch Clean Energy's Sam Gulland talks with meeting attendees about the company's proposed solar energy installation just south of the village.

Torch Clean Energy plans to file an application in early 2023 to build a 120,000-panel utility scale solar energy facility just south of the village of Bristersburg, in southern Fauquier County.
A map shows the county's classification of soils on a 485-acre site adjacent to Bristersburg proposed for an 80-megawatt solar energy generating facility. The county classifies soil based on the type of soil — not necessarily on its current condition.
A map using data from a soil study commissioned by Torch Clean Energy shows the condition of soils on a 485-acre site adjacent to Bristersburg proposed for an 80-megawatt solar energy generating facility. The company-commission studied used soil samples to determine the suitability of the property for agriculture.
Seen from Courthouse Road, 500kV Dominion Energy transmission lines intersect outside the village of Bristersburg.
