A Charlottesville solar energy company is making another pitch to build a 120,000-panel array on 485 acres just outside the southern Fauquier County village of Bristersburg. The company withdrew a similar application early this year after a flurry of opposition from area residents and the county’s farming community.
Torch Clean Energy is planning to submit a new application for the 80-megawatt facility “early next year” for staff and planning commission review, the first step in a two-tiered process that will give the public at least four opportunities to speak at public hearings if the proposal advances. Since 2020, when supervisors created new standards for solar energy applications, no proposal for a utility-scale solar installation has advanced past the first tier, which includes a review of the proposal’s compliance with the comprehensive plan. The previous Torch proposal did not make it to any vote.
This time, Torch has new findings in hand that company representatives say should alleviate concerns that the facility would take “prime” farmland out of production — one of several points of opposition county residents expressed nearly a year ago, when the proposal faced its first public hearing.
While the type of soil covering 111 acres of the site meets the county’s criteria for “prime cropland,” a detailed soil study found that only 8.6 acres of the site has soil that is in good enough condition to be considered “prime cropland.” The soil’s productivity has declined because much of the property has been used for sod farming for more than a decade, according to the company. Other areas with soil types classified as “prime cropland” are in drainage areas and, therefore, not suitable for agriculture, according to the company.
Torch representatives made their pitch to about a dozen neighbors of the proposed project at a community outreach meeting last week. They said that the installation would not be visible from either Bristersburg or Cromwell roads within five years of construction. They also promised to work out a deal to give up rights to develop the roughly three dozen potential residential lots at the site after the 40-year life of the project.
Giving up development rights and using the site as a solar installation would allow the soils to regenerate and guarantee that the property will also be available for agriculture after the solar panels have been removed, company representatives said.
“What we’re hoping is that our use of the site is actually going to help those soils and leave them in a better condition at the end of the project life,” project lead Sam Gulland told meeting attendees, adding that the ground under the solar panels is “basically … a big meadow” and that sheep will be kept on the property to graze under the panels.
“[The panels are] not something that dominates the land entirely,” Gulland explained, emphasizing that the site requires very little grading since it is largely flat.
Though the project area would cover about 300 acres, “Note that, even in an array area, only about one third of the land is ‘under’ the solar panels due to spacing,” Gulland explained in a follow-up email after the meeting.
Torch has also emphasized that no new utility easements would be needed for the project since the transmission line that would connect the installation’s output to the grid runs across the property. The project would also increase more than ten-fold the amount of property taxes generated from the property, according to the company, an estimated $200,000 in the first year of operation.
Southern Fauquier County is traversed by about 64 miles of transmission lines, a fact that has prompted interest from solar energy companies in recent years. Dominion Energy operates a 20 megawatt solar facility next to two natural gas power plants outside Remington at the nexus of several transmission lines. The Dominion facility was built in 2017, before supervisors implemented the current zoning review standards for utility-scale solar installations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.