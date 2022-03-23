A player's athleticism and skills top the shopping list when most coaches select their squads.
Often very close behind are the elements of experience and leadership.
The Fauquier High softball program lost only two players from the 2021 unit that opened its season with a county-record 16 straight victories en route to the Northwestern District's regular-season and tournament championships and a regional final berth.
Those Falcons fell one win shy of a state semifinal berth, but the current veteran-laden crew again seems to be a top contender in the 2022 district race.
The defending champs boast 11 varsity returnees, headed by a half dozen seniors, who are the core of the squad, head coach Erika Lamper says.
"We are blessed to have six strong, talented and dedicated seniors. They know this program in and out," Lamper said. "They know what we expect on and off the field, and they live it every day.
"It's like having six co-coaches. We love it as a coaching staff."
Fauquier must replace two four-year starters in second baseman Emma Carter and pitcher/first baseman Meghan Harrington, but replacements were easy to find.
Skye Corum slides from third base into the pitcher's circle, and a pair of 2021 starting outfielders move into the infield. Katie Harrington takes over at third base, with Mikayla Gilmore now at second. Gilmore led the team in hitting with a batting average over .500.
The Falcons’ depth of skilled and versatile players is reassuring.
"We have a pretty good idea where players will be," said Lamper. "But positions will change with whom we have pitching and who's hot with the bat at the time."
"It's mainly just trying to figure out where the puzzle pieces fall, but nothing we are worried about."
The Falcons open with five consecutive road games before the March 25 home debut vs. Handley.
Liberty led by Lewis, Leatherman and Cavins
Liberty joins Kettle Run as a very young team, as the Eagles will be starting four sophomores and one freshman this spring according to fourth-year head coach Chris Leatherman.
Leatherman said his team is a work in progress and should need more actual game experience to become comfortable.
"We are still working on the defensive positions and batting lineup. I suspect that it will take a few games to get things set," he predicted, as Liberty opens play this week.
Liberty beat Kettle Run 10-1 in the Northwestern District opener for both schools.
Senior Katelynn Lewis is an experienced hurler, who will see the most time in the circle during the season. Leatherman said Lewis, catcher Lauren Leatherman and speedy centerfielder Isabelle Cavins will act as stabilizers.
"[They] have started on varsity throughout high school, so I'm counting on them for leadership and to help guide our team," the coach said.
"The ladies are working hard, and I’m excited for the new year," Leatherman added. "My goals for the year are for everyone to improve their game and to have fun."
Cougars have new coach and no seniors
Kettle Run will be searching for an identity this spring.
The Cougars have a new coach and only three full-time varsity returnees in the fold, and there are no seniors on the 15-girl roster. The squad has four juniors, six sophomores and five freshmen, so there will be early season question marks.
Ritchie Jacobs takes over the program's reins from Tori Hill. While varsity experience is scarce, the new coach believes potential exists throughout the roster.
"This is a new team and a change in coaching staff," Jacobs stated. "We expect there to be normal uncertainties and refinement."
Jacobs cited two juniors he likes so far. Kylie Wikerson, the No. 1 pitcher, and Delaney Lail "will act as our foundation," he said. "Considering their time at Kettle Run and skill potential, they both have a chance to lead the team, if they so choose."
Jacobs said his players' overall youthfulness can be an asset, praising their ability to listen and learn. He also lauded their respect for the sport and each other.
Kettle Run opens its Northwestern District campaign Thursday with a 6 p.m. home game against county rival Liberty.
