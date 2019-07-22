July 17 was a day of outreach for the social services community in Fauquier County, to spread the word about services and to get a handle on need. People without a permanent place to live were asked to fill out survey forms.
Until rains arrived in the late afternoon, staff from the Fauquier County Department of Social Services dispensed information, handed out bagged lunches and personal hygiene goodie bags at folding tables outside the Jefferson Motel on Broadview Avenue in Warrenton. Forty-six people filled out the survey at that location.
Free fruits and vegetables were also given out through the Lyric’s Garden program -- a “grow-n-give initiative” with a mission to feed those in need of fresh fruits and veggies.
Staff also visited other motels in the county where those who do not have a permanent home can rent a room. People in the three transitional housing shelters in the county – in Warrenton, Vint Hill and Bealeton -- were contacted and another 43 families filled out surveys, said Laura Brown, program manager for the social services department.
The survey form asked for the person’s age, gender, military background, number of children, any disabilities, where they were sleeping that night and the reason they were homeless. Those who completed surveys could choose to remain anonymous unless he or she wanted staff to follow up.
“This gives us an idea of what the need is and how we may satisfy the need,” Brown said. “We want to find out what they need to become permanently housed.”
Sometimes “permanent” has a short lifespan. Situations can change.
“People may find employment but then lose it, or they have a medical situation and we’ll see people come back” needing public assistance, said Martha Huffman, a benefits program specialist who was helping to staff the table outside the Jefferson.
There hasn’t been much fluctuation in the number of people receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the federal program that provides financial assistance to purchase food at participating stores, Huffman said.
Even those who hold jobs may still struggle to make ends meet.
A low-paying job makes it tough to put down a security deposit and first month’s rent on an apartment, noted Mark Halse, a benefits program specialist. A deposit and first month’s rent can amount to $3,000 for a place in Warrenton, he said.
The July 17 outreach was the first one of its kind this summer.
A “point in time” survey is done during the winter – “the time of year that people find a place to live” and can more easily be contacted, Brown said. It’s a federal survey conducted nationwide.
The department’s survey last week tallied people living in motels and those “couch surfing” – those staying with someone temporarily, Brown said. The federal government though, doesn’t consider a person living in a motel to be homeless, Brown said.
Information about benefits and how to apply for them as well as community resources can be found on the Fauquier County Department of Social Services website at www.fauquiercounty.gov/government/departments-h-z/social-services or by calling 540-422-8400.
