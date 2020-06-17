The 100th anniversary Middleburg Spring Races kicked off the National Steeplechase Association spring season Saturday with a record 11 races and 115 starters. The June 13 meet was conducted without spectators at Glenwood Park, and livestreamed worldwide with off-site expert commentary.
“I was so focused on [our] horse that I honestly didn’t even notice that there wasn’t a crowd,” said West Grove partnership member Chris Williams, a Flint Hill resident, last year’s Woodville Award winner and a six-time Prince William County Sheriff’s Deputy of the Year. The syndicate’s Hyperlapse dominated to win one of three races on the card for trainer Jonathan Sheppard and rider Gerard Galligan. “It was a great day overall. Everyone wore masks, and I heard no complaining about it whatsoever.”
Trainer Jack Fisher saddled Bruton Street’s Moscato to win his second-straight Temple Gwathmey Handicap, the grade 3, $50,000 headliner. Last year’s co-champion rider, Michael Mitchell was up.
Moscato, 2017 novice champion, rated well for Mitchell the first 2 of 2 and a half miles, collaring early leader Iranistan (Galligan) at the second last. He extended for an 11-length victory carrying co-highweight of 152. Lightweight on the handicap at 140, Belisaurius (Bernie Dalton) closed sharply for second but was no threat to the winner.
Galligan, seventh on last year’s jockey table, won three in a row, first with Carrington Holdings’ Hot Springs for trainer Arch Kingsley, then Buttonwood Farms’ Zoom Zoom Zoe to win for Sheppard. Aboard West Grove Venture’s Hyperlapse, Galligan drew off late to dominate the waiver claimer by 15 lengths.
“There were a lot of rules to follow, and everyone appeared to be in compliance,” said Williams, not on-site as an owner but as a groom working for three different trainers. “Social distancing was practiced when possible.”
Grooms, trainers and officials – the only ones allowed at Glenwood other than riders – remained masked all day. Jockeys were masked until on the racecourse, at which time they could pull their masks down for racing. “It worked fine,” Williams said.
Leslie Young trained 2019 timber champion Andi’amu to dominant repeat victory in the Middleburg Hunt Cup timber stake. Sean McDermott closed to the card winning the maiden timber with Storm Team for Fisher, and the cross-country ’chase with Invocation for trainer Mark Beecher.
Complete results and more photos are at nationalsteeplechase.com.
