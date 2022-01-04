Snowstorm wreaks havoc on electric grid, roads

A winter storm dumped snow, sleet and ice across a large portion of Virginia early Monday morning, leaving tens of thousands of people without electricity and hundreds of vehicles stranded in freezing temperatures overnight on Interstate 95, a situation one state official called “unprecedented.”
In Fauquier, at least 3,000 homes and businesses were still without power as of Tuesday morning with the possibility that it may not be restored for days.
The “bulk” of affected Rappahannock Electric Cooperative customers — there were 2,400 affected customers in Fauquier and 75,000 in total — should have power restored by Friday, a company representative said Tuesday morning. However, some might be without power through the weekend, she added.
The situation in for Rappahannock Electric customers was even more severe in other areas. In Louisa County, 97% of the company’s more than 12,000 customers were without power Tuesday morning.
Dominion Energy customers in Fauquier fared slightly better, with about 600 homes and businesses without electricity as of Tuesday morning. There were 130,000 affected Dominion customers across the state, mostly concentrated along the Interstate 95 and I-64 corridors.
The most dramatic scenes from the storm came from I-95, where traffic crashes Monday — and in some areas almost a foot of snow — prompted the closure of a 50-mile stretch of the interstate in both directions. Hundreds of people were still trapped in their vehicles Tuesday after spending the night in temperatures that dipped below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
"We need food and water. People need gas," Alison Bradshaw, one of the drivers stuck on the interstate, told the Prince William Times on Tuesday morning. She had been stranded with her husband and four children north of Fredericksburg since about 10 p.m. Monday. The family, traveling back home to New York from Florida, spent the night in their Escalade, turning on the engine only periodically to reheat the car.
“It seems they were completely unprepared for this storm," Bradshaw said of Virginia officials. "There's no help for these people. There's no movement.”
Chris Evering, of Culpeper, was stranded on I-95 beginning 4:30 p.m. Monday. He finally made it home at 3 p.m. the next day.
"No food or water for my puppy or myself," he said Tuesday morning in a text message shared with the Fauquier Times. Fortunately, he had enough gas to last through the night, although he said another night spent stranded would have caused him to run out.
State agencies scrambled to address the situation, but the relief effort was still a work in progress by Tuesday morning. Gov. Ralph Northam announced that the state was working with local officials to set up cold weather shelters as needed, for instance. But according to Prince William County officials, there was no such plan yet to open any shelters in the county, according to Prince William County Fire Department Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky. County officials announced later in the day that three warming shelters would be open Tuesday night.
“We know many travelers have been stuck on Interstate 95 in our region for extraordinary periods of time over the past 24 hours, in some cases since Monday morning,” Marcie Parker, a Virginia Department of Transportation engineer, said Tuesday morning.
“This is unprecedented, and we continue to steadily move stopped trucks to make progress toward restoring lanes,” Parker continued. “In addition to clearing the trucks, we are treating for snow and several inches of ice that has accumulated around them to ensure that when the lanes reopen, motorists can safely proceed to their destination.”
Roads in and around Fauquier County were in much better condition than the Fredericksburg region. “Conditions vary greatly, with most primary highways, Interstate 64 and Interstate 66 reported in minor condition with patches of snow and ice remaining on the roads,” a press release from the VDOT Culpeper District said Tuesday morning. “The fallen trees and power lines that closed I-64 yesterday afternoon have been cleared and all lanes are open.” Many secondary roads across the district were in “moderate condition” after the cold temperatures re-froze some snow and ice overnight.
