SMASH CITY: First-place Fauquier softball team averaging 11 runs a game in district play

Wanna see some runs? Watch the Fauquier Falcon softball team.
The team has 68 runs and allowed only eight in its 6-0 district start, often scoring five or more runs in a single inning in those victories. The trend continued late last week with two double digit wins over Kettle Run, 12-2, and Culpeper, 14-2.
Kettle Run came in to Warrenton last Thursday with a 3-0 mark and hoping to hand Fauquier its first loss and grab first place.
After two innings, the teams were scoreless, with each having one hit. The Cougars threatened in their half of the third with a walk and a single but could not score.
The hosts then broke the ice in the bottom half of the third. Katie Harrington led off with a single. With one out, Meredith Wayland drew a walk, and both runners advanced on a wild pitch. Mikayla Gilmore's sacrifice fly scored Harrington, with Wayland reaching home on Skye Corum's single just inside the left field line.
Fauquier broke the game open in the bottom of the fourth, sending nine batters to the plate in a six-run outburst for an 8-0 margin.
Catcher Helena Lovell drew a walk, with courtesy runner Brooke Owens moving to third on two errors on Emma Carter's ground ball. Haley Saulsbury's opposite field double plated Owens and Carter.
Payton Swart's one-out single scored Saulsbury, and she tallied the fourth run of the inning on Gilmore’s single. Corum capped the surge with a two-run homer over the center field fence.
Kettle Run refused to concede, scoring twice in the top of the fifth as Jillian Brunton doubled home Abby Boldt and Kylie Wilkerson.
Kettle Run loaded the bases in the top of the sixth but left empty handed.
The Falcons then scored three times for the mercy rule decision. Meghan Harrington was the winning pitcher with an eight strikeouts over five innings.
Wilkerson absorbed the loss, allowing 11 hits while striking out six. She and Brunton both had two hits for the Cougars.
Cougars bounce back
Both teams won the next day. Kettle Run recorded a 14-4 win at Millbrook, while Fauquier used a nine-run fifth to overpower Culpeper, 14-2. The Falcons clubbed 15 hits, led by home runs by Corum, her fourth of the season. Meghan Harrington. Carter and Gilmore both had three hits, with Wayland, Harrington and Corum all adding three.
