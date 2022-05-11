Small team of social services ‘advocates’ help local victims of domestic violence, sexual assault

There are a few underlying principles that guide Fauquier County Department of Social Services’ three-tiered approach (advocacy, outreach, prevention) to helping victims of domestic violence. Adult services program manager Mittie Wallace said that her team of advocates takes a “trauma- and culture-informed approach” to be sure not to re-traumatize victims. “It’s emotionally safe for victims and non-judgmental,” said Wallace.
A grant from the Virginia Department of Social Services started the Fauquier County Domestic Violence Advocacy program in 2015. In that year, two advocates served 123 victims and survivors.
In 2016, Wallace said, a grant from the Department of Criminal Justice Services allowed the program to expand to include sexual assault survivors; two advocates and one outreach coordinator were added to the team, and it was renamed the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Advocacy program to reflect its expanded mission. The program operates under DSS director Shel Douglas.
In fiscal year 2021 (July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021), 447 people received services through the program, including 317 women and girls and 130 men and boys. Of all the people helped, 254 were adults and 193 were children. The program provided 69 people with emergency housing for an average of nine nights each. Emergency basic needs and meals are provided when people are left without resources for themselves and their children.
Angel Walters, outreach coordinator for the Fauquier County Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Advocacy program, pointed out that that a significant portion of those receiving services were men or boys. “Most people think domestic violence is just an issue for women, but children, the elderly, men, women, the disabled, every demographic is represented.”
Walters said that more people are aware of their services now. Because of close relationships with the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and the Warrenton Police Department, more people who need services are learning about them through law enforcement.
The program and its close relationship with law enforcement is the only one like it in Virginia, Wallace emphasized. “We are on call 24/7. We share our schedules with [the police] Communication [team], so they know who is on call if there is a need. People learn about us during an emergency, but come back to us later to use other services. … Some find us even before they call law enforcement.”
There are challenges, however, mainly related to funding and recruiting advocates to work in the program. Despite an increase in the size and scope of their mission, the number of advocates hasn’t increased since 2016, Wallace said.
Advocacy
The advocacy piece of the program, said Wallace, works hand in hand with crisis response. Four advocates work with victims to walk them through the legal process. The help is always voluntary and confidential and gives power back to those it has been taken from, Wallace said. “We provide legal assistance for the protective order process.” And advocates sit in on Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court adult criminal dockets that involve domestic violence. “When they are facing their abuser, we provide support.”
She explained that in 2016, the program was able to begin providing attorneys to represent victims in protective order hearings. The two attorneys are paid, but when funding has run out for the year, some attorneys have provided representation for free.
Outreach
Counseling options for victims include limited one-on-one counseling and support groups. Whatever the outreach, though, Walters said advocates are trained to meet people where they are. It can take seven to 12 attempts before a victim successfully leaves an abusive situation. “It’s up to the victim to decide what they need, what they want. We strive to empower victims by helping them find their voice and their right to make choices. Regardless of their decision to stay or leave the relationship, we will provide support and essential tools for safety,” said Walters.
If the advocate can help keep a family together by providing services, that’s one option; sometimes, getting services for the abuser is an answer. Walters remembered arranging help for an abusive husband who was discovered to be bi-polar, for instance. Helping him helped the whole family.
Support groups are the center of domestic violence and sexual assault outreach to the community, but the assistance offered goes way beyond what is traditional. Support groups are offered for children and adults, for victims of elder abuse, and there is a special group for Latinx survivors.
About 50 people participate in the group sessions. They are held once a week for eight weeks, followed by a two-week hiatus before resuming again. “Some participants come for years. The peer support they find helps them to feel less isolated,” said Walters.
But for the advocates who run the groups, it’s not just a short meeting once a week. Walters said that “Some participants are in need of a meal, so we serve dinner. For some, it’s the only hot meal they get that week. The churches, Warrenton United Methodist, Poplar Fork Baptist, First Baptist, Warrenton and Warrenton Baptist, have been great about providing meals and include enough to take leftovers home.
“We coordinate transportation for those without a car or without a license,” she said.
Wallace said all support groups are “trauma- and culture-informed,” and include information about how abuse can change a victim’s brain. Advocates work with participants on self-care, resiliency building, budgeting and parenting.
Wallace spoke of one participant, a 36-year-old mother with two children who were on the spectrum. “She was at home with the kids and was not allowed to go anywhere except to volunteer at school. She had to beg her husband for food and sacrificed her own meals for her children. Her husband abused her and used the children as leverage.
“She saw a flyer in a Sheetz bathroom and came in to see us. Over the course of six to eight months, we found stable housing for her through Foothills Network. She now has a job, a vehicle and is self-sufficient. She still comes to support group, where she hears her peers say, ‘Yes, I’ve been through that too.’”
Wallace said that another woman in her 20s without children ended up getting her teaching certification and is now working in the schools. “She’s got a car and a safe place to live,” said Wallace.
She explained that it often takes a while to find clients permanent housing because transitional housing programs won’t accept domestic violence victims; homeless shelters won’t either. “There are so many hurdles,” Wallace said.
Walters said there are many avenues to provide support. “If a victim is in a car with an advocate, on the way to a support group, that’s a good chance for conversation.”
Direct services are offered for children who have been victims or witnesses of abuse.
DSS started a special group for Latinx women who are or have been in abusive situations. (“Latinx” is the term preferred by DSS.)
The support group is trauma-informed, but also culturally informed, said Wallace. “We have to take cultural influences into account. We help Latinx survivors with immigration issues and social security by working with attorneys. We attempt to build trust.”
Elderly men and women who experience abuse are another special consideration. Walters said, “There are very specific dynamics involved in elder abuse. There may be financial exploitation, neglect of a parent’s physical needs by their adult child, and there can be co-dependency. These people have a history of being a family, and women in particular feel it is their job to keep the family together, no matter what, even in the face of family violence. Some victims fear that if they report abuse, their caretaker will be taken away.”
Safety planning is a part of the help DSS can provide. “We try to provide options. … Sometimes, providing services for the elderly person or even for the caretaker, in partnership with Adult Services, can take the stress off the caretaker, which can help,” said Walters.
Another factor is that elderly men and women often don’t want to admit there is a problem, Wallace said. “We talk with them about healthy relationships,” she said.
Prevention
Table Talk is a program that partners with the elderly communities in Fauquier County, an hour a week for six weeks. Participants play cards, games and participate in various activities while they talk in groups of 10 or 12. Facilitators lead discussions about healthy relationships, domestic violence and financial boundaries. “We talk about what to do if you see something concerning, about intervening before something happens. Participants can also talk one-on-one with an advocate,” Walters said.
Walters added, “At retirement communities, people became very isolated during COVID. When relationships get difficult, they don’t know what to do.”
At the other end of the generational spectrum, Safe Dates is a curriculum developed for students entering high school. Walters said, “We started at Liberty [High School] with a voluntary program. It was so well received, other schools wanted to do it too.”
She explained, “The program is not gender specific. Dating violence can happen to girls or boys. We do talk about consent, but we also address social media and how to be safe, how digital exploitation can come from it.” Safe Dates is offered to all Fauquier County ninth graders during health classes.
Wallace’s team works long hours and sees a lot of pain. A lot of their work is under the radar of the general public. Daniela Gamon Vargas, who works with one of the support groups, said, “I am happy I can make an impact, to be supportive of this part of their journey.”
Walters added, “We have a great team; we all just see the need.”
And Wallace said, “It’s worth every minute of effort to have this in Fauquier County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.