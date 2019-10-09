Moffett Manor, a senior citizen apartment complex at 115 Manor Court, was evacuated Wednesday morning when a fire alarm summoned the Warrenton Volunteer Fire Department, according to Chief Jason Koglin. No injuries were reported from a small fire in one of the apartments.
A little before 6 a.m.an engine from the Warrenton Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to an automatic fire alarm at the apartment complex, Koglin said.
Upon investigation, firefighters noticed the sprinkler system had been activated. They found smoke on the second floor and upgraded the call to a building fire just after 6 a.m.
Firefighters found an apartment involved and discovered a small stove top fire that had been extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system, Koglin said.
The building was cleared for re-occupancy soon after.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.