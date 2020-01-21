On Jan. 19, officers of the Detroit Police Department arrested Antonio Nehemiah Ogburn, age 18, of Detroit, Michigan without incident on a felony warrant obtained by the Warrenton Police Department. Ogburn was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery in connection with the Jan. 8 shooting death of Fabian Jorge Sosa and the shooting of two other men. Ogburn will remain in custody pending extradition to Virginia.
Ogburn is the sixth suspect charged in connection with the homicide. Warrenton Police detectives obtained a warrant for Ogburn on Jan. 17.
Sosa was found shot to death in an apartment on Jackson Street Wednesday morning, Jan. 8. Two other men were found suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds after police were summoned to the apartment complex by neighbors, who reported yelling and gunshots at 4 a.m.
Warrenton’s Interim Police Chief Tim Carter said that one of the two injured men remains hospitalized and is in stable condition; one has been released from the hospital.
Warrenton’s Interim Police Chief Tim Carter said that the investigation has determined that Sosa and the two other men injured in the shooting were the targets of this crime. “This shooting was not a random act,” he emphasized.
Carter said that the crime is being "actively and aggressively investigated by detectives with the Warrenton Police Department in partnership with the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and the FBI." The FBI has "offered assistance with resources and manpower," Carter said.
These are the six suspects that have been charged in the homicide:
Antonio Nehemiah Ogburn, 18, of Detroit, Michigan. Ogburn is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery. He was taken into custody Jan. 19.
Alexander Golden, 18, of Detroit, Michigan, is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery. He turned himself in last week and was taken into custody in Detroit.
Jaden Lawrence Staples, 18, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged Tuesday, Jan. 14, with accessory to murder after the fact. Staples is in custody and is being held in an out-of-state detention facility.
Terrell Jonathan Tucker, 20, of Woodstock, Virginia, was also charged with accessory to murder after the fact. Tucker is in custody and is being held in an out-of-state detention facility.
Makoya Denham, 21, of Detroit, Michigan, was charged with accessory to murder after the fact. She is incarcerated in a Virginia detention center on unrelated charges.
Emily Race, 19, of Warrenton, was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery. Race is incarcerated in an out-of-state detention facility on an unrelated charge.
Anyone with information about the homicide is encouraged to contact the Warrenton Police Department at 540-347-1100. A caller’s identity may remain anonymous.
