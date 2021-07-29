You have permission to edit this article.
Sink hole closes part of Warrenton's Main Street

  • Updated
IMG_4247.jpg

Town of Warrenton workers are working to find the root cause of the sink hole on Main Street.

 Photo by Robin Earl

A sink hole that opened up Wednesday night on Main Street has caused the Town of Warrenton to close the street between Culpeper and Third streets until the extent of the problem is discovered.

Police Chief Michael Kochis was on the scene and opined that it's possible that an old leak wore away at the dirt under the street and caused the hole.

Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer said at 2:45 p.m. that crews are still working to find the root of the problem. She emphasized it's important to find the source of the weakening; she's getting hourly updates.

IMG_4249.jpg

Part of Main Street was temporarily closed down Thursday afternoon.

