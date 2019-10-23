The Plains Town Council decided Monday to spend up to $8,000 for two mobile radar speed signs in an effort to slow traffic moving through town.
The signs will flash the speed of approaching vehicles. They will either be mounted on already existing speed limit signs or put on their own post. The speed limit is 25 mph within town limits.
A speed sign will be at each end of Main Street (Va. 55) on the approaches to downtown. Since they are mobile, they can be detached from the pole and moved to another pole elsewhere. Hopewell Road is another spot where speed control is needed, according to council member Chris Malone.
Malone and Zoning Administrator Steve Gyurisin were tasked by council to look into a more effective way of getting traffic to slow down. They reported their findings to council at its regular meeting Monday night. Council authorized the purchase of two radar signs. The money will come from the town’s reserve fund since the purchase isn’t in the current budget. Operational costs will be budgeted in the future.
“This is a major issue. Rush-hour folks from Prince William and Middleburg use the town as a cut-through to 66,” said Malone in explaining the problem. There is a three-way stop in the center of town where stop signs are posted, but there are long stretches of uninterrupted road getting to town from the east and west.
“Hopewell Road has become a racetrack, too,” said Malone of the road that becomes Waterfall Road in Prince William County.
Speeds have become a problem during the last two or three years, he said.
Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said that the town in the past has hired off-duty sheriff’s deputies to increase enforcement.
How soon the radar speed signs will go up isn’t certain. “We’re going to shop around. This is a big step,” Malone said. The town could purchase the units from one of two companies that he and Gyurisin checked when researching what was available and at what cost.
Council members showed interest in a solar-powered sign that stores the power drawn during the day so that it continues to operate at night. Battery-powered signs are another option.
Reach James Ivancic at jivancic@fauquier.com
