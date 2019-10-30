Cynthia Salamone, Sandy Freeman and Lora Gookin have confidence in their businesses, all located in Old Town Warrenton off Main Street. The problem, they say, is that prospective customers can’t find them because the sandwich signs they had on Main Street, pointing the way to their establishments, had to be taken down. The signs are not permitted under the Town of Warrenton sign ordinance.
The ordinance went into effect in January, but businesses were given six months to absorb the new regulations and adjust their signage to meet the regulations. Largely, the 2019 ordinances reduced the restrictions on signage, but the regulation on sandwich signs – they can’t be more than 10 feet from the business they are advertising – came as an unwelcome surprise to the three businesswomen.
They were asked to take their signs down in mid-August; they say business has plummeted since then.
Salamone, the owner of Vallie’s Vintage Jewelry on Third Street, and Gookin, owner and pastry chef at Gateau Bakery Café and Tea Room on Culpeper Street, spoke at the Oct. 8 Town Council meeting during Citizen’s Time. Freeman, who runs Sandy’s Kitchen across from Gateau was unable to attend but shares their concerns.
Gookin told council members that her walk-in business during the week has dropped 30 percent. “The lack of signage is a serious problem for side street businesses in Warrenton,” she stated.
During one lunchtime last week -- when the café was empty -- she said unless a solution can be found, she may have to close her restaurant during the week. “Our regular customers make reservations on the weekends, but people who don’t know us, people in Warrenton for the day, don’t know we’re here. The bakery is fine. We still get orders, but our lunch business is dead. It’s been this way for more than a month.”
Gookin explained, “When you walk down Main Street toward the courthouse, once you pass Deja Brew, it looks like there are only government buildings ahead. Visitors just turn around. When we had our sign on the corner, people would cross Culpeper Street to see what it said.”
Gateau has been in business for about two years, and business had only been growing, said Gookin. “Since we removed the sign, it’s empty in here. We haven’t done anything else differently.”
Salamone, in business on Third Street for four years, also noticed a precipitous drop in customers since she was asked to remove her sandwich sign on Main Street. Until August, her business had been steadily growing. She noticed an immediate drop off, as many as 50 percent fewer customers.
She said she doesn’t understand the need for the new regulations. “My sign was on the edge of Main Street, on the corner. I was told it was a matter of ‘accessibility,’ but my sign was never a problem,” she said.
She said that the town approached her and told her she had to have a permit for the sandwich sign. She filled out the paperwork for the permit, but she said it was denied on the spot because of where the sign would be placed; it didn’t adhere to the sign ordinance.
“How does it benefit the town if I go out of business?” she asked.
Freeman said in an interview, “I haven’t been here long enough to have a history, but we have definitely seen a drop in business since the sign came down. I would say we’ve seen a 20 percent decrease.” She added, “This is a small town. We should be able to figure this out. If Lora has to close the front of her shop during the week, that’s not good for the town either.”
Scouting for a solution
Gookin, Salamone and Freeman would like to see wayfinding signs on Main Street. Salamone said, “They’ve been talking about this for three years. Why does it take so long?”
The women have suggested that perhaps small wayfinding signs could be placed on the signposts at each Main Street intersection, pointing the way to side-street businesses. The women said the signs could adhere to architectural review board requirements and that they would be happy to pay for the signs themselves.
Mayor Carter Nevill weighed into the issue in an interview Monday. He started out by explaining that the problem is more complicated than it appears. “[It is] Definitely something that council sees as a priority, but wayfinding means different things to different people. Council and the town want any town-initiated solution to be equitable to all businesses. It is very much part of our Main Street strategy.
“Many of the merchants on Main Street, while supportive of their fellow merchants on side streets and fully understanding that their success is everyone’s success, have mixed feelings about any effort to publicly assist in specific wayfinding for side street businesses. They pay premium rent to be visible. Side street rents are lower for a reason, and that is a business decision that belongs to businesses that choose to locate there.
“That’s not to say they are unconcerned or are opposed ... just that they see the value and urgency differently. Old Town has had successful side street businesses for decades without dedicated signage or demand for it, so it is also important to recognize that. But we all agree that wayfinding is needed and is something we should implement.”
“The goal is to find a solution that is equitable, beneficial to all, and consistent with long-term tourism and economic development strategies,” he said.
Speaking specifically on the sandwich signs, he said that Old Town’s narrow sidewalks are already difficult to navigate, particularly for someone in a wheelchair or scooter. He pointed to the block between Culpeper Street and Second Street as an example. There are several sandwich signs, outside dining tables, an old-time bicycle and other items meant to attract customers. It’s not hard to see that accessibility is an issue on that sidewalk.
Nevill said, “It’s like a slalom course from Altered Suds to Deja Brew.”
Gookin and Salamone said they would like to work with the town to come up with a solution. Salamone said she has spoken to Town Councilman Renard Carlos (at large), “who was wonderful,” but she hasn’t heard anything back yet.
She said, “I travel all over the South… Much smaller towns [than Warrenton] have directional signs. I just wish that they understood it is really needed and looks professional. I'm not just talking about side streets, I want to make that clear.”
Gookin said when Community Development Director Frank Cassidy told her to take her Main Street sign down and she expressed dismay, he suggested she “be creative.” Perhaps she could tag team with another business located on Main Street and share a sign, it was suggested. But Gookin doubted that was a workable solution.
Nevill said that he has given the problem a lot of thought and is seeking design ideas for a solution. He said that one idea might be to include signs on signposts that indicate generic “shopping” or “dining” options, without including the name of every individual business on that street.
Even that solution is not as simple as it seems. Nevill said, “Culpeper Street has a lot of businesses on it. Do we open the signage to everyone? Or do we limit it to non-service businesses only. If so, is that fair?”
He pointed out that on Culpeper Street, for instance, a generic sign could be overloaded with options: coffee shop, dining, legal, arts, lodging, faith, insurance, accounting, government services, real estate and media.
Nevill said that the town council is looking at a major revamp of Main Street and does not want to spend many thousands of dollars on a temporary fix. He is looking for “the most nimble, agile solution.”
Salamone said at the town council meeting, “I love being in this town. I love my fellow merchants. It’s not so much about the money. It’s about supporting one another.”
Town council members appeared to be sympathetic to the business owners’ problem. Kevin Carter (Ward 5) assured the women after Citizen’s Time that he heard them, “Your success is our success.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
