The 63rd Annual Fauquier County Livestock Show and Sale will be held May 1 and 2 at the Fauquier County Fairgrounds outside Warrenton. The event will feature hogs, steers, lambs and goats raised by local youth members of the 4-H Club and Future Farmers of America.
The livestock shows will be held Sunday, May 1: market hogs at 9 a.m., market steers at 1 p.m., market lambs at 3 p.m. and market goats immediately following the lamb show. The sale will be held Monday, May 2 at 7 p.m. with a buyers’ dinner beginning at 5:30 p.m. Several items will also be raffled to benefit the Fauquier 4-H Club.
Learn more at fauquiershowsale.org or at the Fauquier 4-H Club Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.