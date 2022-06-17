Short-term pain for long-term gain in Marshall Streetscape Improvement Project

Gayle DeLashmutt and her husband Tom were walking across Main Street to the Blue Salon in Marshall Thursday, June 9, when they stopped short. Ahead was a glistening ribbon of fresh asphalt. A construction worker in an orange vest motioned them forward but warned over the roar of machinery, “It’s sticky.”
The surface was slightly squishy but did not stick to their shoes. Gayle DeLashmutt was not one to complain about the ongoing project on Main Street. “I think it will be wonderful when it’s finished, from what I hear,” she said as she waited for her husband to get his haircut.
The Marshall Streetscape Improvement Project, a $6.8 million effort to update and beautify a section of Marshall’s Main Street is set to be largely finished by October. It is the culmination of more than a decade of planning and includes the addition of new street trees and plants, lighting, and crosswalk and sidewalk improvements. It also involves burying power and communications lines that once crisscrossed overhead.
In the meantime, the orange barrels, construction crews, noise, dust, machinery and the smell of new asphalt have created challenges for some local merchants and their customers.
“Some businesses have really been affected, and not for the good,” said Brian Lichorowic, co-owner of Johnny Monarch’s food bus, surrounded for months by fencing, construction machinery and barricades that made the vintage double-decker bus tough to access. “There’s some people who are bitter, but what can you do? Tell them to put the dirt back in the hole?”
Despite the pain of construction, which started in August 2021, Lichorowic looks forward to a new and improved Main Street. “It’s going to look great,” Lichorowic said. “When it’s all done, we’ll be able to bring the town back to a gastronomic getaway.”
At the Blue Salon, stylist Paula Miller said, “Our clients would find us even if we were in a mud pit.” Customers book appointments in advance, and the salon has parking at the back if the front of the store is less accessible. “We have been lucky for sure.” said Elizabeth Robertson, also a stylist.
The pair worked with construction noise in the background. Robertson said she jokes with her clients about the construction “ambience.” On the plus side, the salon gained some walk-in clients when the new sidewalk in front of the salon was finished a week ago.
At the nearby Red Truck Bakery, General Manager Jen Broderick said she saw no impact from construction or parking restrictions. “Our customers have been really understanding,” she said. “We’ve been busier than ever, and we’re excited about how it’s all coming together.”
Rosanna Smith is the owner of Marshall Curated, which sells a mix of antiques, décor and furniture. She said that business was decent, and she was reluctant to blame construction and associated parking problems for slow days. “We have great days, and we have good days, and we have bad days,” she said. That has always been true, she said.
As she spoke, Hayden Schrader, superintendent for Shirley Contracting Company, the construction contractor for the project, walked in the open door of her store. “I just wanted to give you a heads-up on what’s happening,” he told Smith as they both walked into the wind-blown dust and the smell of fresh asphalt outside.
Schrader, carrying half a dozen empty water bottles to throw in the trash, said the construction that Smith could see across the street would be in front of and beside her corner lot this week. Workers would be in front of and beside her store to replace curbs and gutters and lay brickwork, among other details.
“We want to inconvenience you as little as possible,” Schrader told Smith, who had a lot of questions. She was concerned about where her customers would park and how they would enter her shop. “I’m cautiously optimistic that it won’t affect our sales, but I do anticipate a decrease in traffic while they’re right in front,” Smith said.
Smith also wanted to know the fate of her mailbox, which was in the path of construction. The mailbox would be moved out of harm’s way, in a bucket filled with sand, until workers finished, Schrader said.
Many shop owners and managers said they were pleased that Shirley representatives or county officials let them know in advance when construction would be in front of their businesses.
“I’ll usually poke my head in and just alert whoever’s in the building, whether it’s the owner or the employees, and say, ‘Hey, we’re looking to do this in the next couple of days. You can let your customers know,’” Schrader said. He also lets county officials know so they can inform businesses, too.
Multiple subcontractors are on the job, sometimes 20 a day and sometimes 50, depending on the work being done.
In addition to the streetscape work, crews were working the week of June 6, to create a duct bank, a protected pathway for the buried electrical and data cables that had crisscrossed the street.
Smith was grateful for Schrader’s heads-up but was concerned that people staying away during construction might need prodding to return to a new and beautiful Marshall Main Street. “When this is all done, we’ll have to work so much harder on the marketing campaign to bring people back,” Smith said.
The project began in August 2021, and initially was to be completed by July. However, moving the lines underground caused delays, as did supply-chain issues and winter weather. The new finish date is the end of the year, although most of the work should be done by October, said Marshall District Supervisor Mary Leigh McDaniel
A few new businesses, including a coffee shop, have moved in since the construction began, McDaniel said. “That tells me that these are businesspeople who can see that once we get through this little painful part, Marshall Main Street is going to be a vibrant, economically sound, area, and I am very excited about it.”
