A Florida-based developer has begun the application process to build a shopping center on 17 acres at the north corner of U.S. 15/29 and Route 605 outside Warrenton. The development, dubbed the Warrenton Shopping Center, could feature a 48,000-square-foot grocery store, a gas station, a fast-food restaurant and retail shops, according to a conceptual layout submitted by the applicant.
The representative for the developer, The Morgan Companies, did not return a phone call Monday inquiring about the project, and the name of the grocery store chain behind the proposal is listed as “confidential” in county planning documents. Morgan has developed at least two shopping centers in the region anchored by Publix and has worked with Publix extensively in other states, according to a review of the developer’s public statements. The Florida-based grocery chain is the only grocery brand named on Morgan’s list of featured corporate clients.
The tract northeast of Warrenton is bounded by Lee Highway (U.S. 15/29) on the southeast, Colonial Road (Route 605) on the southwest, Chestnut Forks Athletic Club on the northwest and Airlie Road (Route 605) on the north. It is entirely within the Warrenton Service District, which means the development could be served by the town of Warrenton’s water and sewer systems. Dumfries Road, also designated Route 605, is located on the south side of the highway intersection.
“This is a great example of a commercial activity looking to locate in a service district,” said Center District Supervisor Chris Granger, referring to the county’s comprehensive plan and its goal to concentrate development in a few small areas of the county. “Additionally, it would provide residents with another option to shop locally without traveling out of the county,” Granger said.
Consumer spending in Fauquier County sharply increased during the pandemic and is still significantly above its pre-pandemic level, according to sales tax data.
Public meetings on the proposal, which is formally in the “pre-application” phase, have not been scheduled. The now-vacant land is currently zoned for residential development with up to four homes per acre, and county supervisors would have to rezone the land for commercial use and grant a special exception permit and a comprehensive plan amendment if the current proposal is to move forward. The developer has also initiated a traffic study as part of the application.
Costco was the last business to express interest in the property, but negotiations to bring that store to the area fell apart in 2016. Then, a Costco representative “said that Fauquier County was just ‘too expensive’ and that even with water and sewer provided free of charge, there were too many other issues, including the requirement of an upgraded building, which just made this market too costly,” according to a 2016 email written by then-Fauquier County Economic Development Director Miles Friedman.
