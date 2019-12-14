A $20,000 fundraising effort came to fruition Saturday morning as local law enforcement officers escorted at-risk children on a shopping spree for the holidays. The annual Shop with a Cop event benefited about 55 children aged 5 to 11, who each received $200 to shop at Walmart. A similar Dec. 19 event --with pizza -- will include about 20 older students, 12 to 18 years old.
Det. Candace Shaw of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office is on the board of directors for the nonprofit Fauquier Cops for Children. The nonprofit was formed three or four years ago to raise money for Shop with a Cop and other needs that come up during the year.
For instance, Shaw said the group got a call from a mom-to-be who was in the hospital about to give birth. “We ran over to Walmart to pick up a car seat so she could take her baby home.”
The group pitched in a $500 gift card for a family displaced from a house fire, and Fauquier Cops for Children supplied “boxes and boxes of anti-bacterial wipes for classrooms around the county, to help the teachers out as school started,” said Shaw.
She added that the group has supplied the Department of Social Services with a few Pack and Plays (playpens) for their representatives to give to families who don’t have a safe sleeping environment for their child. “We hear about a need and we try to help,” said Shaw.
She and Shelly Wright of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office agreed that the Shop with a Cop program benefits most from a spaghetti dinner held in October. Shaw said that the event – supported generously by Café Torino and Moo Thru – raised $15,000 this year. She said that donations from individuals and businesses come in all through the year.
“It’s a community effort,” said Wright. Anyone who would like to donate to Fauquier Cops for Children can stop by the sheriff’s office or mail a check to Fauquier Cops for Children, P.O. Box 3399, Warrenton, Virginia 20188.
Bikers Against Child Abuse
Another example of community participation inspired by the Shop with a Cop program: for the first time this year, four representatives of the Leesburg chapter of Bikers Against Child Abuse were helping with the event by processing photos of the children with Santa.
Sassy, Caveman, Freyja and Odin use aliases when they are working with the children. “It’s to protect the kids,” said Sassy.
The group’s mission is “create a safer environment for abused children. We exist as a body of bikers to empower children to not feel afraid of the world in which they live. We stand ready to lend support to our wounded friends by involving them with an established, united organization.”
Two BACA members stay in contact with the child and support the child according to their needs. Members may visit the child at home or in school, accompany them to court and parole hearings or to therapy sessions.
Shaw said her relationship with BACA is fairly new. She said she has worked with them on one case where a child needed assistance.
Wright confirmed, “They are amazing. BACA is going to give a presentation to law enforcement in January to explain how they can help.”
