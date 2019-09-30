Fauquier Cops for Children will hold its annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 5, to raise funds for the Shop With a Cop program.
This is the biggest fundraiser of the year to support the program that helps Fauquier children and youth affected by crime or other circumstances needing law enforcement involvement by taking them shopping for Christmas.
The dinner will be held at the Fauquier County Fairgrounds,6209 Old Auburn Road, Warrenton, from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 6 to 12 years old and free for children 5 and under.
The event also includes raffles and other fun for the family.
All proceeds benefit the Fauquier Cops for Children’s Shop With a Cop program.
