Law enforcement investigators now believe that a shooting that killed one man and seriously injured two others Jan. 8 in Warrenton was not a random act. Fabian Sosa, 27, of Warrenton and two other men injured in the early-morning shooting were the deliberate targets of the crime, according to a Friday evening press release from Lt. Timothy M. Carter, interim chief of police for the Warrenton Police Department.
Sosa was found shot to death in his apartment on Wednesday morning, when law enforcement responded to complaints of yelling and gunshots at 4 a.m. at an apartment complex on Jackson Street in Warrenton. A 22-year-old man and a 25-year-old man were also found in the apartment suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. They were both airlifted to a regional trauma center.
Early indicators have led law enforcement to believe that the suspects, described by witnesses as running from the complex after the shooting, left Jackson Street immediately and fled the immediate area.
Sosa’s death and the shooting of the two other men are being “actively and aggressively investigated by Warrenton Police Department detectives with assistance from Fauquier County Sheriff's Office, Virginia State Police, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI),” said the press release.
Anyone with information about this homicide is encouraged to contact the Warrenton Police Department at 540-347-1100, said the release. A caller’s identity may remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.