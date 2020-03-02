The parents of Lincoln Williams Jr., described seeing their son with a bloody face and pleading for help on the night of Aug. 26, 2019, when he came inside the family’s home after being shot. The father said he thought at first his son had been punched in the mouth before the severity of the wound became clear.
A medical unit transported the 18-year-old victim to Fauquier Hospital where he died from what was determined to be a gunshot.
Crystal D. and Lincoln Williams Sr. testified Monday as the trial of Myison I. Ellis, 39, of Waynesboro, got underway in Fauquier County Circuit Court. Ellis is charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in a felony and conspiracy to commit robbery.
Officers and investigators who responded from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police also testified. They described blood found on and inside a truck in the driveway of the Williams’ home on Old Auburn Road near Warrenton and on an adjacent fence. A shell casing was also found, according to testimony.
Ellis entered a plea of not guilty to the charges against him. A jury will render a verdict. Judge Herman A. Whisenant Jr. is presiding.
Ellis is represented by defense attorney Jessica N. Sherman-Stoltz. Abigail J. Owens and Amy Cassandra, both senior assistant commonwealth attorneys, are prosecuting the case. The trial is scheduled to last through this Friday.
Daniel Martin Farmer II, 23, of Nokesville, also faces charges of first-degree murder, use of a firearm in a felony and conspiracy to commit robbery. Lucretia Ann Robinson, 54, of Manassas, is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery in the case. Farmer and Robinson will be tried separately.
During her opening statement to the jury, Sherman-Stoltz described Ellis as a “family man” with a son who is the same age as the victim. Ellis and his wife were living apart at the time of the killing and there was testimony that he had a relationship with Daniel Farmer’s sister.
“He was not at Mr. Williams’ house and did not shoot Mr. Williams,” Sherman-Stoltz said. “That person needs to be found and held accountable.”
Cassandra characterized the shooting as “an ambush” after Williams returned home from a brief trip to Wal-Mart.
“He woke up his mom and said, ‘I need help,’” Cassandra said.
“Lucretia [Robinson] said she heard gun shots. Ellis told her ‘he fought back,’” referring to the victim, Cassandra said. “They put a gun to Lincoln’s head and demanded money and drugs.”
Cassandra said during her opening statement that “our job is to provide as much evidence as possible.” By the end of the trial “you’ll see the whole picture.”
Sherman-Stoltz entered a motion on Monday for a continuance to allow her more time to review phone calls that Farmer made from jail, social media postings related to the case and audio recordings made by law enforcement personnel of conversations with witnesses, to determine their relevancy to the case. They were “potentially exculpatory,” and could free her client of blame, Sherman-Stoltz said.
There’s also a witness that couldn’t be located, she said.
A similar motion was denied by Whisenant on Friday; he denied the revived motion on Monday. The commonwealth attorney’s office opposed the renewed motion for a continuance. Whisenant also denied a request by Sherman-Stoltz to withdraw as the attorney from the case.
“I take an oath that I believe very seriously that I will zealously advocate for my client,” Sherman-Stoltz said outside of court after the day’s session. She said she needed the additional time to do so.
Jury selection took the better part of the morning on Monday after court convened. Seven men and seven women were selected. Opening statements from the attorneys for each side and testimony began after a lunch break. Court reconvenes at 9 a.m. Tuesday, March 3.
