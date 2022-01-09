Shooter fired into a Warrenton residence Sunday morning, say police

Sunday, Jan. 9 at approximately 8:50 a.m., officers from the Warrenton Police Department were called to the 100-block of Old Mill Lane for a report of someone shooting into a residence, said Chai Fuller, public information officer for the WPD.
She said that detectives are currently investigating the incident. "Preliminary information indicates that this does not appear to be a random act of violence," said Fuller.
Police released a photograph of a car that may have been involved in the shooting (see above).
Anyone who may have any information about the vehicle and/or the incident is asked to contact Detective Gemmell at mgemmell@warrentonva.gov or 540-347-1107 ext. 232.
