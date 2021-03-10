Shifting calculations dampen Warrenton’s stormwater pollution progress

When it rains in Warrenton, the water runs off rooftops, parking lots and streets. It flows from parks and school yards and cemeteries and household lawns. As it courses, it picks up oil and gas and other pollutants from the streets, chemicals from fertilizers and just plain dirt. Some of the runoff is absorbed into the ground, but most of it makes its way into the Potomac or Rappahannock River watersheds. Eventually, it pollutes the Chesapeake Bay with nitrogen, phosphorous and silt, toxic to aquatic life.
State and federal government agencies that oversee stormwater in towns and cities calculate that runoff from the town of Warrenton contributes 23,833 pounds of nitrogen, 1,757 pounds of phosphorous and 931,700 pounds of silt each year into the two watersheds that feed the bay. To help clean up the bay, the federal Environmental Protection Agency and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality want Warrenton to reduce the pollutants in its stormwater between 6% and 20%, depending on the type of pollutant and its source, by 2028. To show progress, Warrenton must meet 40% of those targets by October 2023.
This will not be easy, and it is not cheap. Indeed, Warrenton has begun the process of raising $800,000 annually in property-owner fees to pay for these anti-pollution efforts. But now, hitting the targets may become even harder and more expensive; it was discovered that the computation the town was using to take credit for pollution reduction contained errors.
“It looks like they are using the [computation] tables incorrectly, and are taking more credit than they should,” said Jeff Selengut, the state official who oversees Warrenton’s plans to clean up stormwater. On Monday, Selengut said he had spoken with Warrenton officials. He said the miscalculation had put them “very short” of meeting their targets, and “they are going to have to do something to fill that gap.”
Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer said town officials were aware of the discrepancy, and were working “closely with DEQ and our experts to meet our targets.”
Municipalities have a variety of tools at their disposal to reduce runoff pollution. With help from a Rapidan-Rappahannock Regional Commission grant, Warrenton is planning to turn an existing holding pond on Garrett Street into a marshy area to better filter pollutants, and it plans to build a wiggly swale near the town dog park to absorb runoff there. Future plans included improving two other runoff holding ponds on private property, upgrading drainage at the town shop, and fixing drain pipes and culverts. In addition, the town has been connecting failing septic systems to the town’s sewage system, as well as adding filters to its wastewater treatment plant.
The combination of wastewater improvements and septic tank hookups put Warrenton well ahead of its goals for reducing nitrogen and phosphorous pollution, the town reported in 2020. But neither one did much to reduce silt, where the removal targets are huge: 65,217 pounds a year by 2023 and 163,042 pounds by 2028.
For that, Warrenton turned to street sweeping.
Shifting requirements
The theory makes sense. If a street sweeper picks up the dirt and debris on the street – which is known to contain nitrogen, phosphorous, fine silt and other pollutants – then those toxins will not make it into the bay. The DEQ agreed early on to give municipalities pollution reduction credits for street sweeping, but it kept changing the formula for claiming the credits.
At first, it gave credit for the gross tonnage of dirt picked up. Then it shifted to a formula based on lane-miles swept. Then, in 2015, a panel of Chesapeake Bay pollution experts decided that municipalities were still taking too much credit for street sweeping. In its final report, dated May 19, 2016, the panel said street sweeping should only account for a “modest” contribution to pollutant removal, and it came up with a new formula based on a town’s paved road miles.
Under the new guidance, most jurisdictions cut back their street sweeping credits. Warrenton, however, upped its claims: In 2018 it reported removing 211,398 pounds of silt through sweeping; in 2020 it reported removing 300,341 pounds. Those numbers put Warrenton well ahead of similarly sized towns and even way ahead of the target it was to reach by 2028 – 163,042 pounds.
Deputy Director of Public Works Paul Bernard said the town had decided to capitalize on the credits available for sweeping town streets. He said the town has 93 lane-miles of roadway (town roads usually have two lane-miles per mile) and the town runs its sweeper twice a week or more, cleaning the main streets once a week, neighborhood streets when they can, and sweeping more often during leaf season and salting and sanding season. In its 2020 report, Warrenton said it had swept 1,646 lane-miles.
But when shown the town’s calculations for arriving at 300,341 pounds of silt removal, the DEQ’s Selengut said they were faulty. He said it looked like Warrenton was plugging sweeper miles driven – the old way of getting credit -- into the new formula, which uses only the miles of streets in a town and sweeping frequency. In the case of Warrenton, the bottom line should be 93 lane miles swept, not 1,646 miles.
Selengut said it appeared the town had made an “honest mistake” by combining the two different calculation methods. He said they had until Oct. 31, 2023 to devise new ways to meet their targets. “I'm pretty sure that without the street sweeping they are very short, I think, in everything,” he said. He said options included new projects, or taking credit for extra reductions they had achieved at their wastewater treatment plant, or buying pollution reduction credits from others on an exchange.
“We are aware of the discrepancy in street sweeping,” said Town Manager Schaeffer in an email, noting that the DEQ had shifted its formula for taking street sweeping credits several times. She said stormwater pollution reduction was a challenging unfunded mandate, adding that “the town has been working diligently on this effort over the last four years and the town council has committed substantial resources to this effort.”
“I, in no way, feel Warrenton is alone in working toward these goals and the challenges they bring,” Scaheffer said. Indeed, Warrenton is not the only town to rely heavily on street sweeping to meet its targets. An analysis of 26 Virginia jurisdictions done in 2015 by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation found that about half of all their phosphorous, one-third of nitrogen, and more than one-fourth of their sediment removal was claimed from street sweeping.
But there are alternatives. The DEQ’s guidance recommends and gives credits for at least 20 “green” practices, including retention ponds, swales, wetlands, vegetated roofs, permeable pavement, trees, riparian buffers, stream restorations. “You know, I might like to see them do more ponds, more wetland restorations more other things, tree canopies, what have you,” said Selengut. But he said that science says street sweeping does remove pollutants, so the DEQ has to support towns that use it to meet their targets.
Still, some advocates think the practice should be limited. On Jan. 20, the Choose Clean Water Coalition, a collection of 38 Maryland environmental organizations wrote to the EPA and the state’s Department of the Environment asking that they cap street sweeping credits and require municipalities to do more “greenscaping.” It called street sweeping “an annual practice and not a permanent solution.”
