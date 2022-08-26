A teenage boy arrested Aug. 11 after a stolen car and gun were found in the parking lot at Kettle Run High School had been expelled from all Fauquier County public schools and was trespassing when he drove onto school property, according to an affidavit filed by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
A new affidavit for a search warrant was filed earlier this week and appeared to seek access to the teenager’s school records. No information was available on why he was expelled. The teenager’s name is not being published because he is a minor.
