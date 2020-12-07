This holiday season, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to remind all drivers about the dangers of drinking and driving. Before traveling to holiday festivities or seasonal vacations, make sure you plan for a sober designated driver before enjoying an alcoholic beverage, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

"This holiday season, and every day, remember: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving," the news release said.

“We want our community to enjoy a safe and happy holiday season. With more drivers on the roads during this busy time of year, it’s more important than ever for us to stress the importance of safe driving habits,” Sgt. Steve Lewis said in the news release. “We know everyone is rushing around, finishing those last-minute errands and attending various holiday parties. But before you ever head out to the festivities, make sure you plan a sober ride home, because driving drunk should never be an option. Help us spread the message: Even one drink is one drink too many if you’re the driver. Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving.”

According to NHTSA, 10,511 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2018. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2014 to 2018 — one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 50 minutes in 2018.