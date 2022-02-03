Sheriff's Office investigates threat against Warrenton Middle School, determines 'no credible threat' exists

Sheriff Jeremy Falls announced late last night that the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a potential school threat for Thursday, Feb. 3, at Warrenton Middle School.
During the investigation, detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division and Fauquier County Public School officials investigated the incident and determined there was no credible threat to the school, said Lt. Steven Lewis with the FCSO.
The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office will have an increased presence Thursday at Warrenton Middle School, he said.
