Fauquier County Sheriff Bob Mosier will hold a town hall meeting in Remington on Wednesday, Oct. 23, to discuss crime prevention tips, traffic and law-enforcement issues.
The meeting is one of several Mosier routinely holds around the county.
Topics of discussion include business-crime prevention tips, investigation updates and traffic safety, according a notice issued by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office ahead of the event.
Mosier will also take questions from the audience.
The town hall meeting will be held at the Remington Volunteer Fire Department, 200 E. Marshall St., Remington, at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 23.
For more information, contact Sgt. James Hartman at 540-422-8660.
