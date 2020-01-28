In response to recent perceived threats directed at Fauquier County schools, Fauquier County Sheriff Bob Mosier and Fauquier County Public Schools Superintendent David Jeck have recorded a public service announcement about school threats.
In the message, Mosier and Jeck say that the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and Fauquier County Public Schools “continue to work together to keep our students, staff and community safe” and that the sheriff’s office and school division “take every threat seriously.”
In one recent incident, on Friday, Jan. 24, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and Liberty High school administration were made aware of a threat directed at the school that had been written on a restroom wall in the school.
Sheriff’s office officials did not believe the threat was credible.
On Jan. 17, the Sheriff’s Office reported that an individual made verbal threats to students, also at Liberty High. After an investigation, it was determined there was no credible threat to the students, staff or the school campus.
On Jan. 15, law enforcement investigated reports of an Instagram post perceived as a threat directed at Warrenton Middle School. Police determined that there was no immediate threat to the school and that a student had posted song lyrics that included a perceived threat.
Earlier in the school year, on Nov. 19, authorities investigated a video posted by an Auburn Middle School student that contained “violent imagery.” Investigators determined that there was no credible threat against the school.
Any student who makes a threat will face “severe consequences,” according to the PSA and false threats “will not be seen as a joke or tolerated in anyway.”
Threats can be reported by contacting the sheriff’s office at 540-347-3300 or through the FCPS tip line at www.fcps1.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.