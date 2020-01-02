A photograph taken in Warrenton featuring Fauquier County Sheriff Bob Mosier is one of 12 winners in a national contest, the sheriff’s office announced in a news release.
This is the second winning photo entry submitted by the sheriff’s office in the annual “Community Policing in Action” contest, run through the Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.
On an October afternoon in 2019, the sheriff stopped by a local Warrenton park where he ran into family. As he was leaving, he noticed his granddaughter, Orla, trying to reach the water fountain. While he gave Orla a little help to get a drink of water, his wife Cindy, saw what was happening and snapped a quick photo.
“Although it’s family, we think this photo caught what any sheriff’s deputy or law enforcement officer would do to help any child in a similar circumstance,” the sheriff’s office news release said. “We took a chance and submitted the photo in the contest and the DOJ Office of Community Oriented Policing Services agreed. It is indeed an honor to be chosen again for the Community Policing in Action contest.”
The photo, titled “A little help from a friend”, will be featured on the USDOJ COPS website, on its Facebook and Twitter header for a month during 2020 and on the COPS Office e-newsletter along with a corresponding article about the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, according to the news release.
