The Fauquier County Sheriff’s office and Sheriff Bob Mosier are welcoming a new member to the Patrol Division, K-9 Duco.
K-9 DUCO and his handler, DFC Joey House graduated from eight weeks of patrol/narcotics school with Professional K-9 Services in Culpeper, on Friday, Nov. 22, according to the sheriff’s office.
DFC House has been assigned to the Patrol Division for two and a half years and K-9 Duco will now join him on his regular patrol shift, the sheriff’s office said. Duco is a 2-year-old Dutch shepherd imported from Hungary and is trained in patrol/narcotics work.
