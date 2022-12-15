Watch out for a new telephone scam in which a caller impersonates a law-enforcement officer and asks for money, a spokesman for the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday.
The telephone scam involves someone falsely identifying themselves as a Fauquier County deputy named Sergeant Jones or Deputy Brubaker and advising the citizen that a warrant is out for their arrest because they failed to appear for jury duty.
The caller states that the fine can be taken care of by obtaining gift cards or money orders. If the citizen refuses to pay, the caller threatens to send units out for their arrest. The scammers leave a telephone number for call back.
Scammers are calling victims using thorough scripts with answers to most questions victims would ask of law-enforcement officers. The scammers even provide tips to avoid identity theft.
The sheriff’s office wants the public to know that no law enforcement agency, including the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, will call citizens trying to collect fines or fees over the telephone. The sheriff’s office advises residents not to give out money, buy gift cards or money orders, or share personal information.
Anyone with questions about the validity of a telephone call from a law enforcement agency, or anyone who has been a victim of this telephone scam is asked to call the sheriff’s office non-emergency dispatch line at 540-347-3300.
