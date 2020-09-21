The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office will observe the 37th National Night Out celebration this year by encouraging county residents to lock their doors, turn on outdoor lights and spend the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 6, outside with their neighbors as a symbol that they care about their neighborhoods, the sheriff’s office announced in a news release Monday.
National Night Out, coordinated by the Community Services Section of the Patrol Operations Division in partnership with the community, “creates healthy neighborhoods, to help neighbors get to know one another, to celebrate our community, and to take steps to make neighborhoods safer for all residents,” the sheriff’s office news release said. “Additionally, National Night Out helps build positive relationships between our community, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, as well as other state and local law enforcement agencies.”
In addition, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, Warrenton Police Department, Virginia State Police and the Warrenton Volunteer Fire Company will host an event and invite the community to come together with other law enforcement personnel for interaction and refreshments on Oct. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the WARF, 800 Waterloo Road, in Warrenton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.