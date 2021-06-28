Sheriff’s Office: Man robbed and beaten at gunpoint Sunday in Bealeton

A group of three men robbed another man at gunpoint on Wolfe Court in Bealeton Sunday, taking $1,500 in cash and a cell phone from the victim, according to a criminal complaint filed by a Fauquier County detective. The men also assaulted the victim, leaving him with several injuries, including a chipped tooth, according to the complaint.
The victim was “pistol whipped multiple times throughout the altercation,” according to the complaint, and the victim was subsequently taken to Fauquier Hospital for treatment.
A press release from the Sheriff’s Office said that detectives reviewed data from a license plate reader near the incident, which yielded a vehicle tag that was linked to one of the suspects in the investigation. Sheriff’s detectives, in collaboration with the Warrenton Police Department were able to locate the vehicle in the Town of Warrenton. A search warrant was executed on that vehicle and evidence was recovered inside that belonged to the robbery victim, according to the press release.
At least one man, 27-year-old Jonathan Fields, was arrested in direct connection with the alleged robbery by Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office deputies in the town of Warrenton; the arrest took place a few minutes before 11 p.m. Sunday on West Shirley Avenue near the intersection with Moffett Avenue, according to the sheriff’s office.
Fields is charged with armed robbery, the use of a firearm in commission of a felony and malicious wounding by a mob. He remained in custody with no bond as of Monday, according to court records.
Another individual, Markelle Haymond, 19, was arrested and charged with possessing an item stolen from the victim but was not alleged to have participated in the robbery itself. She also remained in custody and is being held on a secure bond of $500.
Neither Fields nor Haymond has a fixed address, according to charging documents.
Sgt. Steve Lewis confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, but declined to comment about any other suspects in the case at this time.
