Det. Kurt Schlichting, employed by the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office since the early 2000s, was assigned in March 2021 as the “lead detective” to investigate an alleged rape involving Parker Webb, the brother of a Fauquier County sheriff’s deputy.

There is no evidence in the public record that the suspect’s relation to a deputy directly influenced the investigation. But during Webb’s trial last week, Schlichting was forced to admit in front of a jury that the sheriff’s office should have never taken the case in the first place and should have asked the Virginia State Police to intervene.

Webb’s brother, Zachary Webb, was first sworn in as a deputy in February 2019 and was assigned to the jail. He was serving in the patrol division as of February 2021, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. He was still employed as a deputy as of Jan. 26, 2022, according to public records.

Even if the sheriff’s office had been the appropriate agency to investigate the allegation, Schlichting acknowledged to the jury that he was “out of [his] element;” had little to no training or experience in sexual assault cases; asked the alleged victim “inappropriate” questions; failed to report the existence of some evidence and submitted inaccurate reports about other evidence; failed to make any effort to investigate the alleged crime scene; and chose not to tell prosecutors about it until nine months after the incident.

Schlichting is still employed as a detective in the criminal investigation division of the sheriff’s office.

After a grueling three-day trial, a jury acquitted Webb. Jury deliberations are private, and the degree to which Schlichting’s mistakes and oversights played a role — if any — in the jury’s decision to find Webb not guilty can be answered only by the jurors themselves.

What is clear is that Webb’s attorney repeatedly reminded the jury during the trial that the sheriff’s office did not arrest Webb until more than 10 months after the alleged victim came forward with the claim that Webb had raped her the night before.

It was Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Abigail Romero, the prosecutor for the Webb case, who questioned Schlichting most intensely during the trial, pressing him to admit a series of mistakes in the investigation he led. It was apparently an effort to emphasize to the jury that the investigation’s missteps were not because Webb’s accuser failed to report the incident quickly or accurately. She argued to the jury that the fact that the investigation “leaves something to be desired” was only a distraction from the woman’s allegations.

The Fauquier Times contacted the sheriff’s office on Monday, Oct. 10 — before the trial began — with a detailed list of questions about the investigation and the agency’s internal policies. A spokesperson acknowledged receipt of the email, but no one from the sheriff’s office responded to the questions by press time Tuesday, Oct. 18.

‘This delay is not at all attributable to the victim’

The reason for the “delay,” in arresting Webb is unclear, as Romero put in court documents and in statements in the courtroom. The delay “is not at all attributable to the victim,” Romero wrote in an Aug. 10 motion. “The victim in this case promptly reported this offense and was cooperative in every aspect of the investigation. Law enforcement could have obtained a[n arrest] warrant immediately following [the alleged victim’s March 13, 2021] report, but they did not and the commonwealth cannot speak to their reasons for not doing so.”

In fact, Schlichting chose not to report the allegation to the commonwealth’s attorney’s office until December 2021, nine months after Webb’s accuser came forward. In a court motion Romero filed this summer, she revealed that prosecutors do not have direct access to the sheriff’s office’s investigative files.

“Unfortunately, the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney does not have access to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office report management system, as many prosecutors in other counties do,” Romero wrote in the Aug. 10 motion, “so prosecutors in Fauquier rely on the assigned detectives, deputies and sheriff’s office administrative staff to send them copies of reports in a timely fashion.” (Prosecutors have full access to the Warrenton Police Department’s reporting system.) Absent a report from the sheriff’s office, prosecutors had no idea Webb had been accused of rape until nine months after the fact.

Schlichting never said why he waited to tell prosecutors about the woman’s report, which ultimately proved credible enough on its own for a magistrate to issue a warrant for Webb, for a judge to certify the charge to a grand jury and for a grand jury to indict Webb — but not enough for a jury to convict him.

Webb was arrested Jan. 27, 2022, more than 10 months after the woman first came forward with the allegation. He spent eight and a half months in jail awaiting trial.

Webb’s arrest also came nine days after then-Fauquier County Sheriff Bob Mosier resigned to become the Virginia Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security, though there is no allegation made in any public document that these two events are connected.

Failure to collect evidence

More pertinent to the alleged incident itself, Schlichting never made any effort to search the bedroom where the woman said she had been raped. He also made no attempt to gain a warrant for the bedsheets on which both prosecutors and Webb agreed some kind of sexual contact occurred. Webb’s accuser was menstruating at the time of the alleged incident, and Webb’s attorney argued that there should have been blood on the sheets if Webb had in fact raped the woman.

But since neither Schlichting nor anyone else from the sheriff’s office ever collected the sheets as evidence, both the prosecutor and Webb’s attorney had to rely on two witnesses — Webb’s mother and Webb’s then-girlfriend — to testify about the state of the sheets. Both witnesses testified that they didn’t see any blood.

Despite visiting Webb’s residence twice in the days after the alleged incident, Schlichting also failed to notice two cloud-connected security cameras that captured video of anyone entering or leaving the residence through the garage or front door.

It was only after the sheriff’s office assigned additional detectives, Dawn Arrington and Candyce Shaw, to the case that the sheriff’s office obtained a search warrant for archived security camera footage, after Arrington noticed the security camera on the home’s front porch. But that was in February 2022, nearly a year after Schlichting was first assigned to the case. By then, the footage had been deleted from the camera company’s servers, and the search warrant produced no video.

It turns out that Webb’s father had kept a hard copy of the video files from the night of the alleged rape. But he testified during the trial that no one from the sheriff’s office ever asked him about it. Instead, Webb’s defense attorney asked the father for the footage, and it was played during the trial to establish a timeline of the goings and comings of the people at the house that night.

Schlichting testified that he had no idea a copy of the video existed until last week’s trial.

Evidence handling

There were also problems surrounding the evidence that Schlichting did collect.

Webb’s accuser went to Fauquier Hospital the evening of March 13, 2021, reporting that she had been raped less than 24 hours before. She was sent from there to Inova Fairfax Hospital, which, unlike Fauquier, has specially trained nurses on hand to perform forensic examinations for sexual assault investigations.

Schlichting accompanied her there, and the forensic exam took place in Fairfax at about 1 a.m. Along with completing a Physical Evidence Recovery Kit, the nurse collected the clothes the woman was wearing to submit for DNA testing, handing them over to Schlichting.

When Webb’s accuser arrived home from the hospital, however, she realized that she had changed some of her clothes after the alleged incident and called Schlichting to tell him this, according to Schlichting’s and her testimony. At some point on March 14, 2021, Schlichting went to the woman’s house to collect the clothes she said she was wearing during the encounter with Webb.

Though Schlichting included these clothes in a bag of evidence he submitted to the sheriff’s office’s evidence locker, he didn’t include in any written report that he had collected the clothing. Additionally, “I made a mistake and failed to include [the clothing] on the lab form,” Schlichting testified at the trial, meaning that the clothing was never sent to a lab for DNA testing.

At this point, in March 2021, prosecutors had no idea anyone had accused Webb of rape, much less that a potentially key piece of evidence had been collected.

Schlichting sent the woman’s other clothing — the clothing she said had no connection to the incident — to a state lab, which found no evidence of male DNA.

The clothing Webb’s accuser said she was wearing during the incident sat in an evidence locker for 17 months, unreported and untested. Webb’s trial was originally scheduled to begin Aug. 17, 2022. But less than two weeks before that trial date, Schlichting realized his mistake while reviewing evidence for the upcoming trial, according to his testimony last week. After Schlichting’s supervisor, who is not named in court documents, approved Schlichting’s updated evidence report, the sheriff’s office forwarded the report to prosecutors.

It took a follow-up email from Romero to Schlichting to confirm that the clothing had never been sent to a lab for testing, according to a court document filed by Romero. By now, it was Aug. 9, eight days before the trial was set to begin.

A judge agreed to postpone the trial to allow for DNA testing of the clothing, and lab tests concluded that there was more than a 99% chance that biological material found on the clothing was from Webb or a patrilineally related male. Those test results were presented at least week’s trial, and both the prosecutor and defense attorney argued that it corroborated their client’s version of events.

But the “discovery” of the evidence 17 months after the fact proved fodder for Webb’s attorney to cast doubt on how seriously the sheriff’s office took the complaining witness’ allegations.

Even some of the evidence Schlichting did report had incorrect information attached to it, the detective testified during the trial. He blamed the inaccuracies on a software system used by the sheriff’s office that is “a little confusing” and “not a perfect system,” noting that details written on stickers attached to the evidence bags were correct.

