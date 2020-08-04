A local unoccupied businesses was broken into overnight on Thursday, July 30, the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office reported in a news release.
A Fauquier County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the old Lunsford Country Store at 4203 Lee Highway/U.S. 29 on Monday, Aug. 3, at 9:56 a.m. to investigate the burglary, Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Steven Lewis said.
The property owner reported that the rear door of the building was removed from its hinges and the wooden door was pushed in, the sheriff’s office report said.
An estimated 40 packs of cigarettes, two bottles of Jack Daniels, and approximately five pocket knives were reported missing. A canvass of area businesses revealed no other burglaries, the sheriff’s office said. There are no suspects at this time and the incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at 540-347-3300. A caller’s identity may remain anonymous.
