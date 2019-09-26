The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary reported at a restaurant in The Plains this week.
Deputies responded to The Front Porch on Main Street in The Plains at 6:43 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, after employees reported arriving and finding that “someone had broken a door window and entered the business” overnight sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. James Hartman said in a news release.
The burglary happened sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, Hartman said.
A cash drawer containing an undisclosed amount of money was taken from a cash register, according to the news release. Detectives are reviewing video footage from the business, Hartman said.
No other burglaries were reported at area businesses, Hartman said. There are no suspects at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at 540-347-3300. Callers can remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.