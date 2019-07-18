The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office will observe the 36th National Night Out celebration this year on Tuesday, August 6. Deputies ask that county residents lock their doors, turn on outdoor lights and spend the evening outside with their neighbors as a symbol that they care about their neighborhoods, Sgt. James Hartman said in a press release.
National Night Out – coordinated by the community services section of the Patrol Operations Division in partnership with the community – is an effort to help neighbors get to know one another, to celebrate their communities, and to take steps to make neighborhoods safer for all residents, Hartman said.
Additionally, National Night Out attempts to build positive relationships between the community and the men and women of the sheriff’s office.
National Night Out events will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. in these locations: in Bealeton at CK Hardware; in Marshall at Tractor Supply; at the Brookside Community Center, and at the WARF in Warrenton.
