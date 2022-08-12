police at kettle run

There was a heavy police presence at Kettle Run High School Thursday afternoon as Fauquier County Sheriff's Office deputies searched for the driver of a stolen car in the school's parking lot. A gun was found in the car and the driver, a juvenile, was taken into custody.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Colleen LaMay

