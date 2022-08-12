UPDATE, Aug. 11 at 6:30 p.m.: A young male was taken into custody and a stolen gun was confi…
The gun found in a stolen car at Kettle Run High School on Thursday was unloaded and was found inside a black bag in the glove box, Sgt. William Kemper of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. The incident Thursday caused a partial lockdown at four schools and resulted in a boy’s arrest Thursday afternoon.
Late Thursday morning, a Kettle Run staff member reported a vehicle driving erratically through the school parking lot, Kemper said in an email. Kettle Run’s school resource officer tried to contact the driver, but the boy ran into the woods between Kettle Run and Greenville Elementary School before he could be stopped.
Students and staff did not face a “credible threat” because the boy ran away when law enforcement tried to contact him, the sheriff’s office said in answer to emailed questions from the Fauquier Times.
The sheriff’s office declined to release the age or any other information about the boy or any charges he might face.
He is not a current student in the Fauquier County School District, spokeswoman Tara Helkowski wrote in an email. She declined to elaborate.
A timeline of the incident was released by the Sheriff’s Office:
11:34 a.m.: School resource officer called the sheriff’s office.
11:35 a.m.: Stolen car was found.
12:17 p.m.: Unloaded firearm was found during a search of the vehicle.
2:18 p.m.: Juvenile was taken into custody.
“Please note that this is still an active and ongoing investigation,” Kemper said in his email.
School let out on time Thursday with an increased police presence after the partial lockdowns at Kettle Run, Greenville Elementary School, Auburn Middle School and Ritchie Elementary. During a modified lockdown, no one is allowed to enter or exit the building, but instruction continues as usual within the building, including class changes.
A Petition and a Detention Order were being requested Thursday afternoon for the boy. The sheriff’s office provided no updates on that Friday afternoon.
Meaghan Brill, principal of Kettle Run High School, on Thursday credited the collaborative effort between schools and law enforcement.
“We were prepared, and our staff knew how to respond,” Brill said. “It was a true team approach – from our school staff to division staff to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office – everyone came together and immediately responded.”
Reach Colleen LaMay at clamay@fauquier.com
