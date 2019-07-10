Now that the U.S. 29 “cut the hills” project is underway, motorists can expect delays of an average of 30 minutes on the Broad Run Church Road detour route, according to a news release from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
“As the closure of Route 29 northbound at Riley Road began on Monday at noon there was a certain unknown as law enforcement did not know what alternate routes motorists would take,” the news release said. “It was anticipated that major traffic issues would affect many secondary roads and intersections.”
Traffic on the secondary roads has increased, according to the news release, and the sheriff’s office reports that “it appears some motorists are using the Route 17 to Interstate 66 route while the majority of motorists are using the VDOT detour route at Riley Road to Broad Run Church Road to Vint Hill Road and back to Route 29 northbound.”
This detour route has caused “a large volume of traffic” on Broad Run Church Road, cause delays of an average of 30 minutes “at peak times,” according to the sheriff’s office news release
The most traffic is happening in the morning and afternoon when “travelers not familiar with the closure pass through Fauquier County on Route 29 and take this detour,” according to the news release. That traffic is mixed with local traffic, the news release said.
“The Sheriff’s Office knows this detour is affecting the daily lives of citizens who live in these areas and we have dedicated many resources to manage this traffic and provide safe travel, not fast travel but safe travel,” the sheriff’s office news release said.
“As this project continues, adjustments will be made but motorists can expect traffic congestion and delays averaging 30 minutes at the Broad Run Church Road/Vint Hill Road intersection as deputies work to manage and monitor large volumes of vehicles at peak times until the ‘Cut the Hills’ project is complete, the news release said.
Authorities “strongly encourage” motorists to use the detour route of Route 17 to I-66, the news release said.
